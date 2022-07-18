Flow Communications wins Best Large PR Agency at the 2022 Prism awards

Flow Communications won 21 trophies at the 2022 PRISM Awards on Friday 15 July, including eight golds and Best Large Agency of the Year.

“Best Large Agency of the Year! Wow, we are just thrilled. It is such an enormous accolade for all our staff, and an acknowledgement of their talent and hard work,” says Flow CEO Tara Turkington.“Flow doesn’t do work to win awards, but we are lucky enough to have had our hard work and creativity rewarded through the PRISMs this year and in years gone by. We are so grateful to our incredible team and clients who trust us with their work.”

Earlier in 2022, Flow Communications received a Gold Presidential Award from the Public Relations Institute of South Africa for advancing the communications industry.

Flow Communications won a PRISM award for every client whose work was entered.

“Flow is privileged to work with a wide variety of clients in partnerships that, quite literally, change lives. Winning awards for some of this work is heart-warming recognition of the calibre of our dedicated and passionate staff,” says Flow managing director Tiffany Turkington-Palmer.

Being honoured in the category South African Campaign of the Year (bronze) for Marine Protected Areas Day (MPA Day) was especially heart-warming for Flow, because the campaign promoted South Africa’s glorious marine heritage. What’s more, it reverberated across the world, with other countries joining in.

From left to right: Flow’s Edwina van der Burg, Caroline Smith and Sue Blaine with a gold award at the 2022 Prisms From left to right: Flow’s Roy Barford, Nadia Moore and Richard Frank receive a silver award at the 2022 Prisms

In this year’s PRISM Awards, Flow and its clients won:

Agency of the year:

Best large public relations consultancy: Flow Communications

Gold – Best use of an event to build/change reputation (event management): 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Gold – International campaign: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s 90th birthday and the 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Gold – Crisis communications online: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s 90th birthday and the 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Bronze – Crisis management: A90 – Archbishop Tutu – in memoriam

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation:

Hollard:

Gold – Corporate communication (business-to-business): Hollard Big Ads for Small Business

Silver – Gaming and virtual reality: Hollard Do It On Purpose campaign

Silver – Reputation and brand management: Hollard Big Ads for Small Business

Bronze – Corporate communication (business-to-consumer): Hollard Big Ads for Small Business

Bronze – Corporate citizenship: Hollard Big Ads for Small Business

Bronze – Internal stakeholder engagement and communication: Hollard Do It On Purpose campaign

Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day:

Gold – Environmental campaign: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

Silver – Best use of an event to build/change reputation (event management): Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

Silver – NGO/NPC campaign: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

Silver – PR on a shoestring: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

Bronze – South African campaign of the year: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre:

Gold – Travel and tourism public relations: The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR campaign

Bronze – Technology: The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR campaign

Zenzele:

Gold – NGO/NPC campaign: The Zenzele ARV Adherence Campaign

Silver – Environmental campaign: Climate 360

Silver – Public sector: Climate 360

Climate 360:

The PRISM Awards, run by the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa), are judged by more than 60 industry experts. PRISM awards are conferred on entities that have successfully fused strategy with creativity and professionalism to achieve the best communications and business objectives in their public relations campaigns.



