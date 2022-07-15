Hollard and Flow scoop a silver award at the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards

Warwick Bloom, head of PR and internal marketing at the Hollard Group, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, managing director at Flow Communications Richard Frank, chief technology officer at Flow Communications and Warwick Bloom, head of PR and internal marketing at the Hollard Group and Reggie Nxumalo, SABC group executive

The #DoItOnPurpose campaign, executed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa, aimed to encourage staff engagement with Hollard’s organisational purpose in an energising and inspiring way. Working in close collaboration, the Hollard and Flow Communications teams devised a five-week challenge that used gamification and prizes to motivate Hollardites (Hollard employees) to deepen their understanding of the insurance giant’s purpose of enabling more people to “create and secure a better future”.

“Employee experience is actually what makes corporate engines turn and what makes companies great. To be involved in a project that had such a positive impact on Hollardites’ engagement and fulfilment levels, and working with the wonderful team at Flow, was an awesome experience. It's great to make a difference by doing things differently,” says Warwick Bloom, head of public relations and internal marketing at the Hollard Group.

Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, managing director at Flow Communications, says: “I am so proud to work with Hollard, who do amazing work in internal communications and are always up for a challenge; they are always game for innovative ideas and implementing these. I truly value our long-standing partnership.

“At Flow Communications we believe in working with people we like, on work we love, and on work that will make the world a better place. Winning this award is testament to the continued good work that we do in partnership with Hollard – collaborating to create mutually beneficial outcomes.

“Flow’s vision is to be the company of choice for quality clients and to deliver the best integrated communications solutions possible. This accolade shows that our work meets this vision, and our mission to build long-term, value-adding relationships with our clients – partnerships that are based on their business strategies, imperatives and needs.”

To execute the #DoItOnPurpose campaign – a digital game that encouraged Hollard staff to engage with the company purpose, as well as their own, personal raison d’être – Flow built a digital bot that guided Hollardites through five levels of a challenge the company set for them, related to five goals that underpin Hollard’s greater purpose.

Richard Frank, chief technology officer at Flow Communications, says that the bot, while “definitely not sentient, did deliver a punch and an innovative channel for communicating to Hollardites during a particularly difficult Covid-19 lockdown period.

“What was inspiring was how game Hollardites were in participating, sharing and collaborating in a wholly virtual space.”

The Marketing Achievement Awards celebrate the impact that strategic marketing can make in business. Presented by the SABC and endorsed by the Marketing Association of South Africa, the awards act as industry benchmarks and aim to build the status of marketing in the business arena. The purpose of the awards is to encourage industry players to continue striving to surpass South Africa’s already world-class marketing standards.

The 2022 awards were judged by 51 industry experts who were on the lookout, using strict criteria, for a combination of strategic marketing and creativity that delivers business results – including the impact of marketing campaigns on business objectives and bottom line.

Tara Turkington, CEO of Flow Communications, says: “Flow is honoured to have been given the opportunity to work on this meaningful initiative and to be recognised by the marketing industry for our strategy and impact in internal marketing. This is in direct alignment with our company’s values, goals and growth plan. As an independent agency, we are delighted to be recognised as one of the best among South Africa’s top players.

“We are in the business of building value through communications and this award speaks to our commitment to get the top results for our clients.”



