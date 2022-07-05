Industries

    Engagement Factory celebrates their 1-year milestone with Blend360!

    5 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Engagement Factory, a Blend360 Company
    Engagement Factory is celebrating the anniversary of its incorporation into global data science and talent solutions company, Blend360. As a customer-centric engagement agency, Engagement Factory has enabled organisations of all sizes to boost their revenue through digital marketing. The merger with Blend360 has served to empower their initiatives further with greater access to data-science and analytical resources.
    Engagement Factory celebrates their 1-year milestone with Blend360!

    “Engagement Factory did not just join the Blend360 family – it’s leveraging the capabilities and opportunities Blend360 provides to become something better,” says Jos Caelers, CEO of Engagement Factory. “We’re still the same company – but better equipped and supported than ever before.”

    The combination of Engagement Factory’s approach to customer experience and Blend360’s technical background in data science enablement presents a unique opportunity. Currently, there are few market players that can offer the same degree of expertise in both fields.

    Engagement Factory now has access to advanced analytics, data, and technology enabling them to achieve exceptional results for their clients. This has provided both companies with potential to become one of the leading organisations in the industry, blending robust data-science support with dynamic customer-centric engagement.

    The first results of this unique blend are already visible. Engagement Factory and Blend360 have already gained new clients such as Aldi, Beterbed, DLL, Hema, Pharmanovia, and Aviroc. Engagement Factory have already delivered a variety of projects for these clients including marketing mix modelling, dashboard creation and data engineering within the last year.

    “We’ve always seen our success as our clients’ success – and this is no different. We plan to continue using every tool at our disposal to offer our clients more opportunities for growth and customer engagement,” concluded Caelers.

    Engagement Factory has announced that it’s looking forward to future developments under the Blend360 family and thanked its current customers, partners, and staff for the company’s continued success. It’s anticipated that the partnership will accelerate Engagement Factory’s ultimate goal of helping clients grow their business with cutting-edge data science, marketing and sales techniques.


    Engagement Factory, a Blend360 Company
    We are Engagement Factory - a customer engagement agency to the core. We help our clients transform into true customer-centric organisations by combining strategy and insights, fuelled by creativity and technology.
    Read more: Jos Caelers, Engagement Factory, Blend360



