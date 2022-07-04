HaveYouHeard Group launches pioneering design studio with international ambition

HaveYouHeard, founded 14 years ago as specialists in word-of-mouth marketing, has grown organically to become a full service integrated communications agency which today forms the engine room for a group of innovative, specialist creative communications businesses - including the recent addition of in_trepid to its stable.
Billing itself as a pioneering design studio, in_trepid has global ambitions, seeking to partner with clients who recognise that functional excellence is not enough and that the way brands and products are designed, packaged and experienced is what separates them for consumers emotionally.
Leading in_trepid as creative partner is Alan Cronje, whose 25 years in the industry led to the founding of ‘Intrepid Fox’ in 2017. The studio won numerous local and international awards and were subsequently rated in the top 30 agencies in South Africa. No mean feat for a two-man studio.
As a member of the Group, in_trepid will be supported operationally by the agency, as well as its Group managing director Victoria Gabler and Group executive creative director Dan Berkowitz.
According to Cronje, in_trepid will provide multi-disciplinary design services from brand identity to environmental, digital, product, packaging, illustration and animation.
The difference it brings to the market is in its approach, treating the design process with the respect it deserves: not providing cookie cutter solutions that restrict outputs and stifle creativity for businesses, brands and agencies but as a critical thinking tool that unlocks value and growth.
“As a result of design being bundled into the agency mix, time and budget allocated to the discipline has been slashed. In many cases it’s been relegated to just another service element, usually applied as a ‘finishing touch’,” he said.
“This is a serious misstep by agencies. Big business places big value on design – think Apple, Dyson, Nike or Louis Vuitton. The Mckinsey Design Index shows businesses who place value on differentiation through design are able to increase their revenue growth by 32 percentage points and their TRS by 56 percentage points when compared to their competitors over a five-year period.
“It is in_trepid’s mission to bring outstanding design to the front of the brand, product and business development process and unlock the potential of the marketing and advertising chain that follows to produce more creative and valuable work. After all, starting with a great product makes selling it that much easier.”
“We share a common point of view as an agency and couldn’t agree more with Alan,” added Berkowitz, “and that’s why we’re so excited to formally partner with him after almost three years of collaboration with Intrepid Fox.
“Design is often the difference in building a brand, long before advertising enters the fray. It creates more visibility, more value and more consideration from the outset if deployed with intent and a real understanding of human needs and behaviour.”
According to Berkowitz, Cronje brings a broad skillset to the table. His ability to constantly evolve and develop his craft has seen him awarded locally and internationally, across disciplines for both new and established brands. These include Project Trapped (The Loerie Awards), Scouts SA (Global Cristal Awards and The Bookmark Awards), Tranquini (the Drum UK Design Awards) and Sportshosts (New York Festivals Bowery Awards).
“Recently, Alan has delivered particularly strong work for Pura Kids, Devil’s Peak Breweries, Old Mutual AMPD Studios, Empire Premium Sneaker Care products and The Clermont Bar and Bistro,” added Gabler.
“With recent work for clients in Europe and the US, Alan has hit the ground running and continues to build his reputation for outstanding design. Given the HaveYouHeard Group’s geographical spread and distributed networking model, we’re excited to see Alan’s distinctive work continue to flourish locally and abroad and be partners in that journey.”
For more information visit: www.in-trepiddesign.com
.