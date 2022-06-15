Industries

    Digital Kungfu's Lightning Strike system delivers sales transformation for brands

    15 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Digital Kungfu
    Winner of Africa's Best Tech Startup award eyes next phase of exponential growth.
    Digital Kungfu's Lightning Strike system delivers sales transformation for brands

    Digital Kungfu, winner of Africa’s Best Tech Startup award and Africa’s leading pipeline generation business, has launched a new sales transformation offering to B2B businesses. Born from the technology sector, Digital Kungfu has developed proprietary technology and intellectual property that generates $1m a month in revenue across its portfolio of over 90 technology brands which includes some of the world’s biggest technology vendors including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Workday and many others. Founder and chief excitement officer (CEO) Matt Brown says that its Lightning Strike system has now been made available to business in any industry not just the technology sector. “Making sales is hard. We get it. We make it a whole lot easier, quicker, more predictable, less stressful, and more fun not only for technology brands but for any business-to-business brand who needs to consistently hit their sales targets,” says Brown.Sales transformation. Delivered Business growth often comes from internal changes. While these changes are positive and aid in business development, internal teams can sometimes struggle to adapt to new strategies after years of the same processes. This is especially important since sales performance is often a critical factor in determining how businesses can grow since revenue gives them the means to expand. Sales transformation is the process of building on or updating the sales operations of a business and equipping sales teams with the tools they need to succeed is crucial.According to Brown, the Lightning Strike™ Sales Transformation System combines salespeople development, deal opportunity creation and sales enabling technology to radically transform the sales capabilities of businesses.“Digital Kungfu has developed a Sales Operating Framework (SOF) that is proven to transform a sales teams ability to generate new sales revenue fast. In today’s uncertain and competitive market, generating consistent sales growth and meeting sales targets, it’s not a nice to have, it’s essential to remain competitive,” says Brown.New leadership at the Digital Kungfu Dojo To enable this next phase of growth for Digital Kungfu, Matt Brown will be opening the first USA office of Digital Kungfu in July 2022 in Austin, Texas and will continue to act as CEO of the Digital Kungfu business.In addition, new senior leadership has been put in place to support the continued operations and growth of the South African business.Will Human has joined as the new managing partner at Digital Kungfu South Africa. Will has a highly focused and specialist career history in advertising and marketing in spanning over 11 years. Alexis Kitchen, a long standing ninja at the dojo, has been promoted to chief operations officer (COO) and will be supporting the growth of Digital Kungfu across EMEA.Olwethu Njeza, a sales transformation specialist has been brought in to lead the sales transformation strategy of Digital Kungfu’s clients.A mission worth striving for “Digital Kungfu is on a mission to transform the sales capabilities of businesses around the world. Businesses need a partner who has the technology, people and real-world knowledge to transform the sales capabilities of sales teams,” says Brown.For more information on Digital Kungfu visit DigitalKungfu.com.
    Digital Kungfu
    Digital Kungfu is a storytelling production company made up of a devoted team of content ninjas that specialise in bringing brands to life and generating new leads and growing your business.

