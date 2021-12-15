Come walk with us and watch your brands grow...

By sheer nature of their strategic placement and size, Township Wall Media/Murals always on eye-level, and walking the streets of South African townships is akin to walking the aisle of a Superstore which immediately places you on a shopper and consumer dimension, enjoying product information and brand news at eye level.We all know the one principle of visual merchandising that states that Eye-Level is Buy-Level, because products receive most attention and traction at the lower shelves.This just shows the power of advertising on Township Wall Media/Murals as one of the most powerful and engaging platforms on the ground, which passes as transactional advertising with the highest potential for conversion rate by those walking the streets.