Superunion welcomes Liana Liebenberg as creative director

Award-winning designer Liana Liebenberg will be joining Superunion Africa this month as creative director Johannesburg. This follows the recent appointment of Jan-Hendrik Labuschagne, who will now oversee Africa.

Liebenberg has built up a reputation as a talented conceptual designer who prides herself on collaborating and leading diverse teams. She is passionate about growing and developing young talent, helping them find and add their unique voice to the market. One of her proudest moments affirms this; 80% of her previous design team rank in the top 20 designers in the country in one year. Liebenberg draws from collective individual experiences to develop unique ideas that are considered, well-crafted and effective.Her infatuation with conceptual design that resonates with specific audiences can be seen in the rebrand for Africa's Travel Indaba, Africa's largest travel trade show and in the creation of real rainbows in the Joburg skyline with Coca-Cola to celebrate 20 years of democracy in South Africa in 2014.Liebenberg has gained 14 years’ experience working at some of the most reputable agencies in the country on several local and international clients, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, South African Tourism, McDonald's, Toyota, FNB, Absa and Converse.“I want to continue to make work that resonates, is effective and builds brands, and to do so equitably and responsibly. My ambition is to help grow the next generation of young, black female talent, which is so rare in our industry. I’m extremely excited about joining Superunion, as it’s an established powerhouse brand agency. Becoming part of an agency with an international footprint that offers strategically-led, multidisciplinary design solutions was massively appealing to me,” expressed Liebenberg.Adding to this, Mathew Weiss, agency managing director, said: “Strategically grounded creative ideas are essential for sustainable growth. Liana is a proven creative and strategic thinker, which is why we’re delighted to have Liana bolster the talent in our studio. Her appointment is another step towards our ambition of becoming the most creative branding company in Africa.”