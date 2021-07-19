Why personalisation in digital marketing matters

In 2011, Coca Cola launched its Share a Coke campaign in Australia, which was a personalised campaign with the most common Australian names printed on Coca Cola bottles and cans. The result? More than 250m personalised bottles and cans were sold over the summer months to a population of less than 23m people at the time.

How to use personalisation in your digital marketing

Email marketing: Gather customer preferences through sign up forms and use it to personalise emails to customer persona segments. You will see better open and engagement rates. Be sure to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Video messaging: Customised video messages, technology and research can help you scale personalised video messages. Segment customers based on their passions and preferences and create video messages to cater to each audience type. These video messages should always be memorable, engaging, relatable and accessible.

Create a seamless customer experience: Build a consistent and seamless customer experience, no matter the touchpoint. Ensure tone and key messaging is consistent whether customers are in-store or accessing your brand online.

This personalisation campaign was so successful it was adapted in other territories, including South Africa. Everyone wanted a can with their name on it. South Africa’s Share a Coke campaign went a step further, including a pronunciation guide below each name. “A first name is personal and unique. It is a person's identity, and when used in marketing campaigns, it shows customers that their brands of choice acknowledge them.Fast forward to 2021, and research has proven that personalised emails have a higher click-through rate. When brands incorporate personalisation into their digital marketing strategies, they build stronger relationships with their customers, retain them for longer, encourage word-of-mouth referrals, and create better experiences for new customers.It’s important for brands to understand their audiences. We can no longer depend on demographics to inform marketing strategies. Customers want their brands to understand them beyond their gender, race, and location. Personalised marketing that speaks to individuals with empathy will result in better engagement.A smart personalised marketing strategy will reap the following benefits for your brand.Customers will provide their personal information if they’re sure their data will be protected. They may also participate in surveys, fill out forms and share their preferences. Customer information makes it easier for brands to create personalised marketing messages.Brands can get better results by talking to their customers in the digital spaces they occupy.Personalisation will create better customer satisfaction, build loyalty and word-of-mouth referrals, and give brands a competitive advantage.While personalising messages at scale is a contradiction, marketing professionals can personalise to large audiences by segmenting audiences based on the data and ensuring that the messaging segments resonate with those segments.Digital marketing trends are always evolving. Your brand has to keep up with the new methods to engage with customers and potential customers and ensure your brand is always top of mind and top of conversation.