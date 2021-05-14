Borderless Access strengthens healthcare, consumer insights and analytics businesses with new appointments

The company spokesperson stated the aforementioned appointments along with other hires are the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its solutions and delivery capability for its healthcare research and analytics brand, BA Health
, and its innovative consumer insights brand, BA Insightz
. Both these brands are witnessing continuous growth in demand as more brands and businesses transition to digital market research."The appointments of Nick Love, Niraj Morey, and Donna-lee is an extension of our pursuit to constantly grow our capacity and capability in key industry verticals , expand our regional reach as well as further empower our insights and analytics capabilities", said Ruchika Gupta, CEO, Borderless Access. "We are thrilled to have such outstanding team members join Borderless Access. Their business acumen and wealth of experience will be an asset to the company while expediting our journey towards our vision."Nick Love
Based in London, Nick will drive sales and new business acquisition efforts for BA Health. Nick comes to Borderless Access with an exceptional experience of 33 years in new business development of which 25 years is with the healthcare sector, focusing on pharmaceuticals, medical devices and the biotech industry.Niraj Morey
Niraj Morey joins Borderless Access with 20 years of work experience in the consumer insights business for Unilever and Kantar. At Unilever, he led a 360-degree consumer and market insights agenda for food, beverage and personal care categories in different geographies in different roles. He was also a part of Unilever’s global task forces on product testing and qualitative research.
At Borderless Access, he would be driving the sales efforts for BA Insightz in the Middle East and other regions globally. Donna-lee Ginsberg
Donna brings with her 12 years of combined market research experience of working with clients and agencies such as Mr Price, Unilever, Tiger Brands, Clover and Diageo as well as leading research agencies Nielsen, Kantar and Data Orbis. She would be managing key accounts for Borderless Access and would be based in the US. About Borderless Access:
Borderless Access is an award-winning digital market research product and solutions company. It provides access to experiences and life moments of engaged consumers and niche audiences to a global clientele of MR firms, Ad Agencies, Consultancy firms, and End Enterprises in need of rich, intelligent, and actionable quant-qual insights through technology and consumer-analytics-driven new-age research solutions, BA Health, BA Insightz, HealthSight
, SmartSight
, Panel Solutions
, and our proprietary 7 million+ hyper-niche digital panels across 39 growing and developed economies of the world.