5 demand generation trends for more customers

Does the term inbound-omnichannel-lead-collaborative-content-strategy scare you? In marketing, there are so many buzzwords, trends, tactics and concepts that it's easy to get swept away by definitions. Sometimes, these words are even used interchangeably adding more and more confusion to the concept.
Demand generation is one of those terms. There is so much confusion surrounding such a powerful concept that marketers often miss out. So, in this blog post, we here at Engagement Factory will set the record straight on demand generation – and even point you in the right direction on five ways to get the most out of it.What is demand generation?
Demand generation is the process for generating awareness and interest in a company’s products and services through marketing programmes, with the goal of increasing customers and revenue.
What demand is not
and not
be confused with is:
- Lead generation - which is the signaling of consumer interest or an inquiry into products or services of a business.
- Inbound marketing - which is a technique for drawing customers to products and services via content marketing, social media marketing, search engine optimisation and branding.
Demand generation is more like the umbrella term that encompasses lead generation and inbound marketing.
So, as marketers, we need to view demand generation as the synergy that exists between sales and marketing teams, and how we move our potential customers through the funnel from MQLs and SQLs as a general business strategy, not
as just a tactic specific to marketing.Demand generation
can also be defined as a gradual, comprehensive, holistic approach to engagement that comprises dedicated inbound marketing tactics, social interactions, event-based campaigns (like webinars), always-on campaigns and more!
Done properly, demand generation can create awareness around the issues most relevant to your business, provide sales the qualified leads it needs to close deals, and position marketing as a revenue generator instead of a cost center.What are the demand generation trends that can help you convert more from each campaign?
Now that we have cleared that up, here are a few tips you can use to kick-start your own demand generation.1. Create awesome content for each stage of the customer journey
Sometimes this would mean giving away your best stuff! But don’t worry too much about that, because what you are trying to do is build trust
with your prospects. This way, they will recommend and pass on your content as useful to other people in the industry spreading awareness.
By offering something of real value, the prospect is also more receptive towards engaging in communication with you, as they’ll see you as an expert. In a way, this is one of the most effective ways of generation demand.2. Prioritise social media marketing and advertising
Social media is a gold mine for demand generation.
As an example, if you are in the B2B space, you should take advantage of what LinkedIn has to offer.
LinkedIn has evolved from just a professional networking site to a lead generation, content sharing platform. More and more B2B marketers are investing their advertising budgets on LinkedIn.
Some of the benefits of advertising on LinkedIn include:
- Access a tremendous audience
- Target your audience with accuracy
- Customise your budget to your business
- Connect with individuals in your target audience directly
- Support your account-based marketing campaigns
- Create a variety of ads, from video to text
This does not mean neglecting other social networks, just that you should know what works best for your own audience.3. Try out video marketing
Audiences expect video to be part of their digital experiences. Videos are fast replacing text and image-driven content across marketing campaigns. Information on video is easy to process, allowing you to drive your point across to your potential users. In fact, marketers who use video grow revenue 49% faster than non-video users.4. Optimise your email marketing strategies
Email marketing best practices still apply, even in a demand generation campaign:
5. Provide engaging UX on your website with hard data
- Proper segmentation ensures followers only receive relevant messages and helps boost open rates
- Personalising a subject line can also increase your email open rates
- Constant A/B testing of different emails helps determine which tactics are most effective and refine your campaigns accordingly
- Most importantly, don’t flood inboxes with low value offers
Your website is usually the user’s first touchpoint with you. This means that you must provide a positive experience to the site visitor through your website.
Your website is the best opportunity for you to convince visitors about your product/service. If your website isn’t constantly optimised for the user’s changing needs, you are missing out on large opportunities for your business. Due to this, you need to keep a tab on important statistics and routinely test out new copy and designs so that you can optimise your website and increase conversions.
