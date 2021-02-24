Influence+United aligns with HaveYouHeard to offer access to influencers in Africa

IZEA Worldwide Inc, a charter member of the worldwide influencer marketing alliance offering access to over three billion global citizens to modern brand marketers, Influence+United, has partnered with Cape Town head-quartered agency, HaveYouHeard, to expand its footprint on the African continent.

Ryan McFadyen

According to IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ted Murphy, Africa is a largely untapped market, but with a population of 780 million, socially-native young adults the opportunity to tap into this growing segment is undeniable.“Consumers across Africa are looking to their peers and influencers across digital platforms more than ever,” he said. “With this, influencer marketing is a critical component for brands to have success.“HaveYouHeard has the capabilities to drive brand growth and market penetration throughout the continent. Having access to this rapidly growing, innovative country is central to Influence+United’s mission.”The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalisation and streamline the entire executional journey - from proposal to results - for the world’s foremost companies. It serves as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localised in presence, but global in scope.HaveYouHeard was acknowledged as one of the 10 most innovative companies in Africa by Fast Company. By combining online and offline influence with a full digital, content production and behavioural economics service, it is ideally equipped to assist IZEA expand the alliance’s presence in African markets, said co-founder and head of strategy at HaveYouHeard, Ryan McFadyen.“As global companies look for additional growth areas, Africa is increasingly becoming a focus. Providing a deep understanding of the diverse culture and communities across the continent is central to success and we are incredibly excited and honoured to be adding our skillset to the Influence+United alliance,” he said.Founded in September 2020, Influence+United seeks to bring together the foremost companies from the Influencer Marketing industry around the world. Collectively, the alliance has exposure to over 3 billion global citizens and geographical expertise for over 90% of multi-continent brand organizations.Its member companies work side-by-side to seamlessly develop actionable and localised campaign concepts, strategies, and investment approaches that provide the expertise and scalability required across the creator economy.