Welcome to Qaqamba who joins Grey Group as business unit director

3 Feb 2021
Issued by: Grey
Qaqamba is a seasoned all-round marketer with the battle scars to boot, having experienced life on both client and agency-side, from Cape Town to Joburg. Add to that, her zest for life, and you get the fierce, kind, strong and engaged bundle of energy we all can't wait to work with.

Beyond her versatility, her infectious energy permeates through her passion for her craft; balancing life-learned intuition with data-fuelled insight to guide her approach to consistently creating and growing some of South Africa's most recognisable and well-loved brands.

Qaqamba cut her teeth as a dreamy-eyed marketing assistant at Musica, before going on to further hone her skills in strategic marketing, brand development/management, internal and external marketing communications; making her mark on brands such as Old Mutual, BP and Woolworths Financial services.

She carried her custodianship of brands with her agency-side, working at BBDO, The Jupiter Drawing Room and Joe Public United where she handled the accounts such as Google Africa, Absa, Nedbank, Distell and SAB.

Qaqamba will undoubtedly call on her robust and diverse experience in branding, advertising AND media, combined with her deep alcohol category knowledge to hit the ground running and steer the Hunters brand and the WPP #LIQUID team to greater heights.

Grey
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
