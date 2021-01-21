Marketing Company news South Africa

Lactalis SA awards full-service account to HelloFCB+

21 Jan 2021
Issued by: Nahana Communications Group
Following a strategic and creative pitch, Lactalis SA has awarded its integrated marketing communications on its Parmalat, Melrose and President Cheese brands, excluding media planning and buying, to HelloFCB+.

According to the dairy brand’s marketing executive, Karolina Laubscher, the Mother City-based agency was selected, not only because it addressed the brief very well, its ability to respond to feedback also demonstrated flexibility and responsiveness.

“HelloFCB+ showcased a strong strategic skillset and interesting creative approach. Their ideas across the board were both creative and unique, with rational and emotional benefits well executed to provide excellent product presence throughout. We are looking forward to opening a new chapter together,” she said.

HelloFCB+ managing director, Danielle Sneiders, added: “In these uncertain times, people are returning to one constant now more than ever – our need for human connection. At HelloFCB+ The Human Connections agency, we know that brands that lead with purpose and put humans at the heart of each consideration set will be rewarded.

“We’re looking forward to journeying with Lactalis SA’s brands and partnering on the articulation and achievement of their goals and ambitions at every touch point of the user journey.”

Nahana Communications Group
Nahana Communications Group is a collective of leading specialist agencies that provide solutions across the marketing ecosystem, engaging with clients early, intelligently and collaboratively, to tackle the business problem, not just the creative task.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
