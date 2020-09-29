Customer persona's give your marketing the human touch

Creating relevant, high quality content is more important than ever. Customers have come to expect brands to automatically know and cater to their specific needs and interests without them having to share any information.

click to enlarge In order to create powerful content and be heard and noticed means understanding your target audience perfectly and knowing what they need and how they make decisions about your product.



So how can you obtain insight into your target audience and make your content strategy extremely targeted to your customers?



The answer is buyer personas.

Here are the five steps to creating one:



Step 1: Understanding what a buyer persona is and what is its purpose.



But what is this ‘buyer persona’ business, you will ask? Well it means a person in Spanish for one, but that’s not all it means.



A buyer persona is a fictional representation of a real customer. It’s an example of the people you want to sell to; the profile of your ideal customer.



Buyer personas play an essential role in bringing the customer’s needs into your content strategy, making your content marketing highly effective and allowing you to be a step ahead of the competition.



Step 2: Researching your target audience - locate and recruit your participants.



To select your target audience, look at job role, company size, industry sector and other relevant factors for the ideal business want you to acquire as a customer. For example, an expensive but comprehensive solution may want to target CEOs of large companies, but a smaller more niche solution may prefer to target startups.



In order to generate the right amount of data and draw some comparisons, you will also want to interview an equal number of clients and prospect accounts. We recommend 10 of each will provide enough data to build an accurate profile.



Step 3: Creating your questionnaire and conducting revealing buying interviews.



The interview itself should focus on the following aspects of the person’s profile: Their responsibilities.



Their level of decision making.



What/who influences them.



What they see as factors and barriers to their success.



What their challenges and priority initiatives are.



How they like to interact with their suppliers. You can't create marketing messages that appeal to your customers if you don't know what makes them tick!



Step 4: Building insightful buyer persona analytics.



In order to create useful insights from your buyer persona, you first need to transcribe the interview responses. From there, you can start building up your profile based on similar responses and demographics by looking out for patterns around certain factors.



These include motivations, buying triggers and questions they ask themselves along the way during the buying process. You may find it useful to note some quotes which are relevant, and you wish to highlight in the next step.



Step 5: Sharing your buyer persona with others and take action.



The insights obtained through buyer persona research are an essential first step to a buyer-centric approach that will allow you to create a powerful content marketing strategy focused on the specific needs of the target audience at each stage of their buying journey.



The next step is to share that profile across your sales and marketing organisation and start driving that personalised message that will lead to higher conversions.



You need to focus all your marketing efforts on the findings around: - Decision making: how your target audience makes decisions and what factors

can accelerate or slow down the decision-making process

- Information sources: what their main sources of information are

- Consideration criteria: what criteria are important when considering your

product/ service. It doesn’t all stop here, turning buyer insights into a successful nurture campaign takes quite a bit of additional work. The buyer persona insights will have to be used strategically to produce the best content for the best results.



If you would like some more information on what to do after creating a buyer persona, where it fits in and how to get the most out of your marketing campaigns, you can



In order to create powerful content and be heard and noticed means understanding your target audience perfectly and knowing what they need and how they make decisions about your product.So how can you obtain insight into your target audience and make your content strategy extremely targeted to your customers?The answer is buyer personas.Here are the five steps to creating one:But what is this ‘buyer persona’ business, you will ask? Well it means a person in Spanish for one, but that’s not all it means.A buyer persona is a fictional representation of a real customer. It’s an example of the people you want to sell to; the profile of your ideal customer.Buyer personas play an essential role in bringing the customer’s needs into your content strategy, making your content marketing highly effective and allowing you to be a step ahead of the competition.To select your target audience, look at job role, company size, industry sector and other relevant factors for the ideal business want you to acquire as a customer. For example, an expensive but comprehensive solution may want to target CEOs of large companies, but a smaller more niche solution may prefer to target startups.In order to generate the right amount of data and draw some comparisons, you will also want to interview an equal number of clients and prospect accounts. We recommend 10 of each will provide enough data to build an accurate profile.The interview itself should focus on the following aspects of the person’s profile:You can't create marketing messages that appeal to your customers if you don't know what makes them tick!In order to create useful insights from your buyer persona, you first need to transcribe the interview responses. From there, you can start building up your profile based on similar responses and demographics by looking out for patterns around certain factors.These include motivations, buying triggers and questions they ask themselves along the way during the buying process. You may find it useful to note some quotes which are relevant, and you wish to highlight in the next step.The insights obtained through buyer persona research are an essential first step to a buyer-centric approach that will allow you to create a powerful content marketing strategy focused on the specific needs of the target audience at each stage of their buying journey.The next step is to share that profile across your sales and marketing organisation and start driving that personalised message that will lead to higher conversions.You need to focus all your marketing efforts on the findings around:It doesn’t all stop here, turning buyer insights into a successful nurture campaign takes quite a bit of additional work. The buyer persona insights will have to be used strategically to produce the best content for the best results.If you would like some more information on what to do after creating a buyer persona, where it fits in and how to get the most out of your marketing campaigns, you can check out our videos here . We also have a great resource to help you along the way that you can download, completely for free, here