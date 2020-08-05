HaveYouHeard brings together Old Mutual AMPD Studios, MTV Base and BET Africa to educate Africa's youth

Cape Town-based agency HaveYouHeard has created a ground-breaking edutainment series that brings together its client, Old Mutual AMPD Studios, and ViacomCBS Networks Africa channels, MTV Base and BET Africa, to educate Africa's youth on the skills they'll need to hone if they want to become successful performance and recording artists.

The innovative show, called AMPD Studios Live, draws back the curtain on the music industry as more than 20 South African music heavyweights share their trials, tribulations, lessons and soundtracks to their stories.



“Music has the power to not only change a mood but a person’s perspective and even their environment. The presence or the lack of money tends to do the same thing,” said Thobile Tshabalala, head of brand at Old Mutual.



“As Old Mutual, we have over 175 years of experience in enabling people to understand and achieve their financial goals. This show provides us with another innovative way to champion mutually positive futures for the youth of our continent.”



Old Mutual AMPD Studios was launched last year by Old Mutual in a bid to connect with new and emerging target markets for its products and services, particularly what it terms the ‘new age market’.



The strategy to reach this market was guided by HaveYouHeard, which suggested Old Mutual tap into South Africa’s rich music culture and use music as the driver.



Old Mutual AMPD Studios features a meeting room, coffee shop, co-working space and free Wi-Fi downstairs and two ultra-modern recording studios, the latter accessible when the aspiring musician opens an Old Mutual Money Account.



Over the past 12 months, it has curated a programme co-created by HaveYouHeard that brings Old Mutual to the centre of the local music scene. This comprises AMPD Icon Hero Conversations – broadcast live once a month on Metro FM, shown on Afternoon Express and on Old Mutual’s digital platforms – and AMPD Masterclasses, held at AMPD Studios throughout the year and broadcast live on the aforementioned channels.



“The move to the small screen is a natural progression of the programme,” said HaveYouHeard’s content director, Jon Savage. “Honest and raw conversations with the giants of the industry will help guide aspiring musicians so that they make the right decisions about their careers and financial security.”



AMPD Studios Live is broadcast on MTV Base DSTV Channel 322 at 9.30pm from 29 July and BET DSTV Channel 129 at 6.30pm from 1 August. The show runs for 10 weeks.



Some of the topics that the artists will tackle include ‘The secrets of building a business in music’ and ‘The building blocks behind SA’s biggest careers’ as well as those relating to publishing, contracts and tax.



Watch the launch promo:







