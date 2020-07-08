Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Mortimer Harvey welcomes 5 new digital creatives to the family

Issued by: Mortimer Harvey
Mortimer Harvey (MH) has announced the appointment of five new digital creatives to the MH family.
From left to right - Lene van der Merwe, Kholofelo Mamabolo, Graham Gerber, Isabelle van Niekerk and Danika Bester.

Dave Mortimer, CEO of MH, is the first to comment on how excited he is to see the agency grow: “Growth can come in many forms but this, the growth of our human capital, skills, and expertise is by far the most rewarding for me to see.”

Noting her excitement regarding the investment MH is making in its ability to better answer client’s marketing initiatives and brand needs, Katlego Moutlana, executive strategy director, says: “We are proud to grow the MH family strategically. The latest additions to the MH team showcase our commitment to developing strategies, content and creativity with our clients in mind.”

Isabelle van Niekerk joins MH as the new head of digital and development with 15 years of experience in noteworthy agencies like Base2 (ex-Wunderman), TBWA Hunt Lascaris and Joe Public United to name but a few.

Danika Bester takes up the role of MH’s new head of engagement planning and social media. A fine artist turned social media and PR communicator, Danika professes to “love a digital and social media performance report a little too much”.

Graham Gerber is also part of the new crew and will be responsible for the agency's multimedia design and animation output. Graham is also a highly skilled videographer, editor, bass player, bespoke leather wallet-maker and the ‘resident daredevil’ of the bunch.

Last but certainly not least, Kholofelo Mamabolo and Lené van der Merwe, join the MH family as a senior digital copywriter and art director team. The #PowerPuffGirls are a dynamic duo that packs a mean punch, with one busy studying her MBA and the other lobbying for The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to run for Potus (President of the United States).

Jacque Matthee, executive creative director of MH, says: “MH was quick to tap into the zeitgeist of the moment and pluck five truly amazing individuals from the creative cosmos and invite them to join our #CrazyFamily.”


About Mortimer Harvey

Mortimer Harvey has been building brands, solving problems and making magic happen for the past 28 years. We’re a 100% fiercely independent, digitally integrated, results-driven, multi-channel advertising agency in the heart of Johannesburg focused on creating work that really works.

Our end-to-end solution capabilities include a fully-fledged in-house, multi-video production company, Gravitate, as well as our affiliate activations agency LM&P – both of which have bolstered our omni-channel offering and enabled us to offer a fully-integrated suite of advertising and production solutions.

If you want to know more about us, share a refreshment, get a tour of the agency or you just want somebody to pick up the phone because your ex won’t, we’ll be right here.

Our services include:
  • Advertising and brand development
  • Digital, social media and mobile
  • Direct, CRM and lead generation
  • Content and media strategy
  • Public relations
  • Content origination and production
  • Events and activations
  • WonOnWon – Sports marketing channel

For further details, visit mortimerharvey.com

Mortimer Harvey's press office

