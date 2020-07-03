Digital Kungfu builds cost-effective solution to help SMEs grow market share

Cost pressures have never been higher for the small and mid-sized sector of the market. Operating under these conditions, businesses not only need to service existing customers, but continue to grow their market share as well.
“That’s one of the opportunities that a recession presents,” says Matt Brown, CEO of Digital Kungfu, Africa’s number one technology storytelling production house.
“While bigger brands are pulling most of their marketing spend, smaller businesses that continue to market will actually grow their total share of voice. It’s commonly accepted that a company with 10% share of voice will probably get 10% share of the market. But what happens if the same investment secures you 20% or 30% of the voice? Your business will grow without additional investment.”Marketing Week
estimates that ad spend will likely reduce by 30% to 60%
throughout 2020 and into 2021, while 90% of marketers are reducing, delaying or reviewing marketing budgets.
“This presents an excellent opportunity for small and mid-sized businesses to compete with enterprise-level competitors who have traditionally spent much larger budgets,” says Brown.
“It may seem counter-intuitive, especially when everyone around you is cutting costs, but if you’re prepared to think long-term and invest in growth, this is the perfect time to build strong marketing and sales collateral.”
The challenge is cash flow.
“Any investments into pipeline generation or marketing must generate quantifiable return on investments. You need to be able to see what is and isn’t working in real-time, and you need to invest scarce marketing budgets into proven and effective content marketing collateral,” Brown confirms.A full go-to market solution that delivers ROI
Digital Kungfu primarily works with large technology distributors and enterprise-level businesses, but in response to current market conditions, a looming recession and cash flow restraints, the business has packaged a solution that suits SME needs – and budgets.
“Our Go To Market Suite is everything a small or mid-sized business needs to engage with their target audiences and decision makers,” says Brown.
“Based on our experiences working with larger businesses, we have built a solution that empowers SMEs with flexible and affordable content to helps them go to market, raise awareness of their brands and generate verified, market-qualified leads.
“You don’t need a large marketing department to make this work. We work closely with leadership teams to craft the right message, create collateral that can speak in rooms when you can’t and that delivers tangible assets with longevity, from a 60-second audio visual brand ad to white papers, case studies and testimonials. We want to help SMEs do what they do best while we support their lead generation and sales efforts in the most cost-effective way, while delivering tangible ROI.
“Right now, it’s critical that we work together to keep our economy moving and growing. When recessions hit, businesses either retreat into their bunkers and wait for the worst to pass, or seize the moment to increase market share. We want SMEs to benefit from the current opportunities available in the market, and we believe this is the perfect solution to assist them.”
Digital Kungfu Go-To-Market Suite from Digital Kungfu on Vimeo.