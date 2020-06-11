Content, connection and the corona-coaster

The words 'content is king', have been bandied around often and with great relish over the past few years. With the rise of social media and the digital influencer, consumers have been spoilt for choice and competing for their attention has become tougher and tougher.

Enter 2020. A year that will always be a defining one. The year we adapted, evolved and discovered ways to stay connected. Even while we had to be apart. Lockdown created a myriad of opportunities and challenges. We began to feel isolated. Disconnected. Lonely.Now content needed to be more than entertaining. It needed to connect. To comfort. To uplift.As a company, we chose to focus on creating positive impact in the lives of our team. Making sure we remained connected. Making sure thatalways remained at our core. No matter the circumstances. And so, the first Matriarch Mystery Bake-off was born!A team building event to create excitement, allow for memorable engagement and to move towards the future with anticipation and hope, instead of fear. Using the latest in secure, live-streaming technology, the team was treated to an experiential event that included tangible elements in the form of mystery boxes, delivered straight to their doors, as well as a digital experience like none we had ever engaged with before. Master Chef Roxi Wardman put the team through their paces, and the platform allowed for real-time engagement via video call-in, as well as a live chat. The digital amplification via Instagram was unbelievable! What started as an internal team build soon had many asking where / how and when do they sign up for the next one.This event has afforded us the opportunity to become the consumer again. It allowed us to experience the magic that we create for our clients, for ourselves.Matriarch is incredibly excited for the virtual events filling up our pipeline and we cannot wait to continue to connect our clients and their brands, with their consumers, in an authentic and memorable manner!The corona-coaster may have posed some of the most difficult challenges we will ever face as a company, and as individuals. Covid-19 has caused us to re-look at engagement and our ways of working. If anything, it has reminded us why we are so passionate about experiential marketing and what a powerful tool it is in creating positive impact. Experiential marketing is in essence, an immersive interaction between a brand and consumer. Experiences create an emotional response, and emotion is what creates advocacy.The platform and mode of delivery is not the most important factor. The most important factor is: how did it make you feel?Leanne Pechey is the founder and managing director of Matriarch, who has travelled London and South Africa to hone her marketing and digital skills. Over the past 20 years, Pechey has carefully moulded the company to be a full 360° agency that specialises in experiential marketing. Pechey’s proudest business achievement was in 2008 when she was honoured with the Nedbank Regional Business Women of the Year award in the entrepreneur category. Pechey is passionate not only about educating, mentoring and growing her staff, but she’s also just as passionate about her clients’ and their brands as well. She loves to investigate new business avenues that will deliver positive, inspirational and measurable growth for clients.Matriarch, formerly known as Hotstuff Marketing, was founded by Leanne Pechey in 1999. Since its humble beginnings they have evolved and become a full 360° agency that takes pride in creating ‘out of the box’ and powerful campaigns. Matriarch endeavours to serve not just their clients with the aim of exceeding their expectations, but to also nurture their brands and develop strong and meaningful relationships with consumers too. From concept, right through to the development, design, production and execution of a client’s brand – their brand is personally taken care of. With over 20 years of activation experience under their belt, a dedicated contingent of staff and a large network of trusted partners - Matriarch has become a well-respected agency in South Africa. Today, the company has a large office and warehousing space at Nandi Drive in Durban, as well as a strong national footprint with offices in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.