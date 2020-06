FCB Joburg/Hellocomputer group MD Thabang Skwambane one of world's 'most creative'

Group managing director of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer Thabang Skwambane

Ani Acopian

Sarita Alami

Ali Ali

Nathan Allebach

Bernardo Andrada

Juliana Ardila

Julia Beizer

Adrian Belina

Marie-Élaine Benoit

The Bon Appétit Test Kitchen Team

Chad Broude

Maggie Bryan

Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu

Bryan Buckley

Cache Bunny

Rony Castor

Mona Chalabi

Emma Chamberlain

Wendy Chan

Luke Chard

Ryan Coan

Elaine Cox

Michelle Craig

Rachel Cuyler

Jerry Daniello

Ana de Diego

Kathy Delaney

George Dewey

Mark DiCristina

D-Nice

David Dobrik

David Eisenman

David Estis

Phil Fattore

Jon Favreau

Amy Ferguson

Eli Ferrer

Raphael Franzini

Jessica Ghersi

Caio Giannella

Fx Goby

Tim Godsall

Parris Goebel

Barney Goldberg

Jeffrey Goldberg

Larry Gordon

Greg Greenberg

Josh Gross

Mark Gross

David Haskell

Sai He

Jeff Hodgson

Jan Jacobs

Jayanta Jenkins

Page Jensen-Slattengren

Fura Johannesdottir

Dave Jorgensen

Paulo Junger

Kevin Kaminishi

Meredith Kinee

Matthew Kobach

John Krasinski

David Lee

John Legend

Christina Mallon

Liz Marks

Melina Matsoukas

Bill McCullough

Mietta McFarlane

Shayne Millington

Janet Mock

Mark Molloy

Keka Morelle

Adam Morgan

Matt Murphy

Jon Murray

Mary Neely

Julia Neumann

Trevor Noah

Justin Norman

Anthony O’Neill

Husani Oakley

Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Diego Oliveira

Stephanie Olson

Dolly Parton

Pedro Pérez

Leo Premutico

Matthew Pullen

Juggi Ramakrishnan

Nellie Rego Santee

Aline Ridolfi

Erica Roberts

Clint Schaff

Damien Scott

Radford Sechrist

Thabang Skwambane

Josh Smutko

Chris Sojka

Björn Ståhl

Michael Tabtabai

Chrissy Teigen

Megan Thee Stallion

Lisa Tobin

Ian Toombs

Mia Tramz

Sompat Trisadikun

Maria van Vlodrop

Pablo Vio

Taika Waititi

Shannon Washington

Glynn Washington

Ant White

Vivian Yong

Ramy Youssef

Zendaya



Published annually to celebrate the most inspiring minds in marketing, media and culture, this year’sCreative 100 acknowledges worldwide talent in a time that has brought the Earth together. In making the list, Skwambane joins fellow South African Trevor Noah, celebrities John Legend and Christy Tiegen, TheTest Kitchen Team, and influencer/actress Zendaya.Prefacing the honours roll,wrote: “The first half of 2020 will be remembered by history as a time that not only tested the world, but also brought it together more closely than any other event in a generation.“For international creative leaders, who’ve traditionally faced starkly different obstacles in each of their markets, the Covid-19 pandemic has created a consistent challenge across all borders. As the world enters a period of recovery and re-emergence, these creative leaders will be entrusted with helping guide clients along a thoughtful, productive path.“Every year, we survey the landscape of innovators in media, marketing and culture as we put together our annual Creative 100 list. And every year, we’re humbled and inspired by the creativity, fresh ideas and bracing insights these people surface. This year, the Creative 100 takes on extra resonance. At a time when so much of the news is troubling, it’s nice to bring – to borrow a phrase from John Krasinski, one of our celebrity honourees – ‘some good news’.”Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, it reaches an engaged audience of more than six million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps.The list is compiled by eight categories – rising talents, senior agency leaders, global agency leaders, media innovators, celebrities and influencers, creators and curators, branded content innovators and directors.Skwambane featured on the Global Creative Leaders list of 12 people recognised as shaping the world’s most inventive marketing alongside other dynamos from across the globe including Wunderman Thompson Brazil CCO Keka Morelle, Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai ECDs Vivian Yong and Ian Toombs, Memac Ogilvy (UAE) COO Juggi Ramakrishnan, Huge chief design officer Fura Johannesdottir, Ingo Stockholm ECD Björn Ståhl, Leo Burnett Group Thailand CCO Sompat Trisadikun, McCann Health Greater China ECD Wendy Chan, CHE Proximity (Australia) CCO Ant White and Sid Lee (Canada) creative director: design Marie-Elaine Benoit.Read the article here In addition to his business and marketing acumen, it was the work he does in South Africa with orphaned and vulnerable children through the Aluwani Foundation, a charity he founded more than 10 years ago, that inspired’s panel. Last year, he was awarded the Mary Lasker Leadership Award for his contribution to society at FCB’s global management conference.“I am not surprised Thabang was acknowledged by Adweek in this way, because he is one of the most creative people I have ever had the joy of working with,” said Brett Morris, Group CEO of the Nahana Communications Group, the group of which the agencies are part of.“I firmly believe, and I think so does, that creativity is not just about producing a ‘creative product’. Creativity adds value in whatever sphere it’s applied, and is really a process of critical thinking and problem solving. This is what Thabang brings to the table, and his clients as well as the foundations and boards he represents appreciate it immensely. He truly deserves to be honoured in this way.”The full list of those on Adweek’s Creative 100 for 2020 are: