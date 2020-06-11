FCB Joburg/Hellocomputer group MD Thabang Skwambane one of world's 'most creative'

International advertising, media and technology journal, Adweek, has included one of South Africa's leading admen - group managing director of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer - Thabang Skwambane on its 2020 Creative 100 Honour Roll.
Published annually to celebrate the most inspiring minds in marketing, media and culture, this year’s Adweek Creative 100 acknowledges worldwide talent in a time that has brought the Earth together. In making the list, Skwambane joins fellow South African Trevor Noah, celebrities John Legend and Christy Tiegen, The Bon Appétit Test Kitchen Team, and influencer/actress Zendaya.
Prefacing the honours roll, Adweek wrote: “The first half of 2020 will be remembered by history as a time that not only tested the world, but also brought it together more closely than any other event in a generation.
“For international creative leaders, who’ve traditionally faced starkly different obstacles in each of their markets, the Covid-19 pandemic has created a consistent challenge across all borders. As the world enters a period of recovery and re-emergence, these creative leaders will be entrusted with helping guide clients along a thoughtful, productive path.
“Every year, we survey the landscape of innovators in media, marketing and culture as we put together our annual Creative 100 list. And every year, we’re humbled and inspired by the creativity, fresh ideas and bracing insights these people surface. This year, the Creative 100 takes on extra resonance. At a time when so much of the news is troubling, it’s nice to bring – to borrow a phrase from John Krasinski, one of our celebrity honourees – ‘some good news’.”
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, it reaches an engaged audience of more than six million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps.
The list is compiled by eight categories – rising talents, senior agency leaders, global agency leaders, media innovators, celebrities and influencers, creators and curators, branded content innovators and directors.
Skwambane featured on the Global Creative Leaders list of 12 people recognised as shaping the world’s most inventive marketing alongside other dynamos from across the globe including Wunderman Thompson Brazil CCO Keka Morelle, Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai ECDs Vivian Yong and Ian Toombs, Memac Ogilvy (UAE) COO Juggi Ramakrishnan, Huge chief design officer Fura Johannesdottir, Ingo Stockholm ECD Björn Ståhl, Leo Burnett Group Thailand CCO Sompat Trisadikun, McCann Health Greater China ECD Wendy Chan, CHE Proximity (Australia) CCO Ant White and Sid Lee (Canada) creative director: design Marie-Elaine Benoit.
In addition to his business and marketing acumen, it was the work he does in South Africa with orphaned and vulnerable children through the Aluwani Foundation, a charity he founded more than 10 years ago, that inspired Adweek’s panel. Last year, he was awarded the Mary Lasker Leadership Award for his contribution to society at FCB’s global management conference.
“I am not surprised Thabang was acknowledged by Adweek in this way, because he is one of the most creative people I have ever had the joy of working with,” said Brett Morris, Group CEO of the Nahana Communications Group, the group of which the agencies are part of.
“I firmly believe, and I think so does Adweek, that creativity is not just about producing a ‘creative product’. Creativity adds value in whatever sphere it’s applied, and is really a process of critical thinking and problem solving. This is what Thabang brings to the table, and his clients as well as the foundations and boards he represents appreciate it immensely. He truly deserves to be honoured in this way.”
