'G in Culture' is a lifestyle

Issued by: Grid Worldwide
Grid, at almost 14 years young, has built its ethos as an agency living (and playing) in culture, a belief that permeates in every part of our business.

Grid is more than a place you work, it is a way of being, a state of mind, a lifestyle.

A culture should not be fixed, or put into a framework, it’s a living organism that is essentially fluid and constantly in motion.

G in Culture is the culmination of diversity. It’s a mix between the characteristics of warriors, the discipline of a high-performance sports team, the spirit of always being free and embracing the power of creativity.

It’s something everyone must believe in and be invested in.

Culture is at the core of what a business stands for. It’s built within a set of principles, driven by a set of virtues and is manifested over time by a series of actions.


G in Culture is a sense of belonging, of shared values and principles, a platform for self-expression, growth and development.

The core of our culture is a culmination of our philosophy - make it mean something and defined by 10 key drivers.

  1. The Grid experience – our language, the way we meet and greet, how we present ourselves to the world. Everything is considered
  2. Our people, our most valued asset, are T-shaped individuals who have a burning desire to change the world
  3. Respectful leadership – holding ourselves accountable and believing in our ‘code’
  4. Being entrepreneurs – it’s not just about business, it's a mindset, a way of thinking
  5. Unlearn to learn – being open to doing things in new ways
  6. Do the brave thing, not the right thing
  7. Have fun. Lots of it!
  8. Our virtues. These are the characteristics we value to drive our collective and individual growth
  9. A winning mindset. Every time we show up, we play to win. We are at our best when we are winning
  10. Maintaining our rituals and traditions. These serve as our point of connection. They bring us closer to each other. Having insights into each other’s personalities and dispositions

We will always initiate actions that demonstrate cultural priorities – do what others won’t expect us to do, break the mould, put the emphasis on (the culture of) what we stand for in the following ways:

- We walk the talk.

Be explicit about what matters and what you stand for: Zama Must Fall; Hope Johanna; Vote SA; Find your Inner Strength.




- Our image.

We curate how we want the outside world to perceive us. We call this the Grid experience. We curate every interaction with our business for our people, our clients and visitors.

- Dress (in black) for success.

How our employees dress from when they start at Grid over time has a way of changing their orientation and how they see themselves as a means of self-expression. Our dress culture is an unwritten rule and, over the years, it has become an important driving force for our culture.

- Acknowledgement.

We always acknowledge and celebrate the (small) and big victories day to day but also be prepared to have the hard conversations and make the tough calls with honesty and transparency.

- Relationships

We invest time in building long meaningful relationships. A shared humanity grounded in authenticity.

In summary, understand and always be in sync with the vibration of your business. A culture is something that is built over time.

The next decade of companies that will survive will be the ones that have taken the idea (or philosophy) of ‘purpose’ and turned it into their reality.

We are the make it mean something company.

