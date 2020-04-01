TrendER monthly report - April 2020

TrendER is a full-service agency that is 100% black-owned and provides creative and insightful market strategies to companies. TrendER releases monthly trend reports that generate local market insights that seek to inspire and encourage adding mass-market relevance to our clients approaching the local market. The TrendER analysts constantly conduct research in finding the human element to current trends and relate these insights to effective marketing strategies.



Some of the trends that you can peruse through in this April 2020 report are; understanding the impact Covid-19 has on religious practices, online consumption and new behaviours emerging from the South African lockdown. TrendER aims to provide meaningful and relevant communication to consumers through their trend reports, to keep clients updated about the local market.The TrendER April report is available for free download to anyone, visit www.trender.co.za for your free copy.

