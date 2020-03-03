Power of Mom helping you identify bold marketing strategies

Mothers have been the focus of brands forever, now the Power of Mom conference brings you experts in their field to help you with your marketing to moms strategies.



Following on from a successful Power of Mom conference in 2019, Exposure Marketing has announced that the second Power of Mom conference will take place on 25 March 2020.



“The first Power of Mom conference provided delegates with the opportunity to extend their minds to the infinite opportunities when marketing to moms, to network with like-minded brands, make new and beneficial connections, be exposed to the latest research and to extend to new mom markets,” says conference director Projeni Pather.



The conference in 2020 aims to once again, through sessions with expert speakers and panels discussions with leading brands as well as marketing experts, show delegates how powerful moms are as the decision-makers of the household.



The conference aims to bring a more diverse array of content to the delegates, including how to work with solicited and unsolicited data. It will also provide an answer to what diversity marketing is and how to successfully implement it. Delegates will hear how language is one of the most powerful ways to encourage behavioural change and how valuable having authentic conversations with moms is. Here is the line-up of speakers.



2020 speaker line-up



Esti Prinsloo, Nielsen

Mo Malele, NK Innovation

Kelvin Jonck, YouKnow

Jason Kubheka, VMYL&R

Projeni Pather, Exposure Marketing

Dave Nemeth, Trend Forward

Topaz Booysen, Popimedia

Leigh Crymble, BreadCrumbs

Alan Todd, All Told

Charlene Olivier, Ogilvy

Oyisa Besman, Vodacom

Dharshan Naidoo, InfoBip



One of the key takeaways from the 2019 conference was that the mom-sumer is ever changing and any brand that wants to engage with her has to create content that interacts with her at every stage of her life, starting even before she becomes a mother. The Power of Mom 2020 conference looks forward to exploring this further and understanding how to ensure that brands are in her shopping basket.



Register online at az.oc.gnitekramerusopxe@momforewop for information.



Follow Power of Mom on Instagram,



