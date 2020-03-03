Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Power of Mom helping you identify bold marketing strategies

Issued by: Exposure Marketing
Mothers have been the focus of brands forever, now the Power of Mom conference brings you experts in their field to help you with your marketing to moms strategies.

Following on from a successful Power of Mom conference in 2019, Exposure Marketing has announced that the second Power of Mom conference will take place on 25 March 2020.

“The first Power of Mom conference provided delegates with the opportunity to extend their minds to the infinite opportunities when marketing to moms, to network with like-minded brands, make new and beneficial connections, be exposed to the latest research and to extend to new mom markets,” says conference director Projeni Pather.

The conference in 2020 aims to once again, through sessions with expert speakers and panels discussions with leading brands as well as marketing experts, show delegates how powerful moms are as the decision-makers of the household.

The conference aims to bring a more diverse array of content to the delegates, including how to work with solicited and unsolicited data. It will also provide an answer to what diversity marketing is and how to successfully implement it. Delegates will hear how language is one of the most powerful ways to encourage behavioural change and how valuable having authentic conversations with moms is. Here is the line-up of speakers.

2020 speaker line-up

Esti Prinsloo, Nielsen
Mo Malele, NK Innovation
Kelvin Jonck, YouKnow
Jason Kubheka, VMYL&R
Projeni Pather, Exposure Marketing
Dave Nemeth, Trend Forward
Topaz Booysen, Popimedia
Leigh Crymble, BreadCrumbs
Alan Todd, All Told
Charlene Olivier, Ogilvy
Oyisa Besman, Vodacom
Dharshan Naidoo, InfoBip

One of the key takeaways from the 2019 conference was that the mom-sumer is ever changing and any brand that wants to engage with her has to create content that interacts with her at every stage of her life, starting even before she becomes a mother. The Power of Mom 2020 conference looks forward to exploring this further and understanding how to ensure that brands are in her shopping basket.

Register online at https://www.powerofmom.co.za/events/power-of-mom-2020/ or email for information.

Follow Power of Mom on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn or visit www.powerofmom.co.za.

Exposure Marketing's press office

Exposure Marketing Exposure Marketing, having interacted with over one million parents and parents-to-be and influencing parenting spaces for the past 14 years, is no doubt the expert in creating marketing platforms that not only promotes brands but give parents ultimate brand interaction opportunities.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Projeni Pather, Esti Prinsloo

Related

Power of Mom helping you identify bold marketing strategies

Issued by Exposure Marketing

BusinessTech breaks South African business readership record

Issued by BusinessTech

Another year of success for the Johannesburg Homemakers Expo

Issued by HOMEMAKERS

The One Show and ADC Awards judging moves online due to coronavirus outbreak

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.