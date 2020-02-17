Marketing Company news South Africa

News24 launches The Sponsors of Brave in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC

Issued by: The SpaceStation
News24 in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC is spearheading a campaign looking for the ordinary South African healthcare providers including pharmacists, nurses and doctors doing extraordinary work in their communities. The campaign aims to celebrate these unsung heroes of brave professionals who walk the extra mile attending to the medical and healthcare needs in their communities making a real impact.

The Sponsors of Brave is calling on all South Africans to nominate their local pharmacists, nurses or doctors so that their stories can be told. News24 readers are encouraged to go to https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/index.html to submit their nomination and to stand a chance to win R5,000. The Sponsors of Brave campaign will feature 12 phenomenal stories on the heroes of healthcare. Guest judges for the campaign include Health24 editor Bevan Lakay, Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts, Afternoon Express presenter Jeannie D and managing editor for 24.com’s Brand Studio, Andrea Firth. Two primary healthcare workers will each win an educational grant to attend an international medical conference, as well as R25,000 towards their chosen charity.

“At a time when South Africans are yearning for stories on real people making a real difference in their communities, this is the perfect platform to inspire and celebrate these unsung heroes,” says Bevan Lakay, editor of Health24.

“If bravery was a sport, South Africans have an opportunity of being world champions through the vast number of primary healthcare workers in this country making a real difference. This campaign provides a platform to honour these brave heroes,” says Sudier Ramparsad, MD of Adcock Ingram OTC division.

Andrea Firth, managing editor of Brand Studio at 24.com, adds: “We are extremely excited about this campaign, as South Africa’s leading digital news brand we have the opportunity and the reach to share these often untold stories of extraordinary kindness.”

For more information on how to nominate your local community pharmacist, nurse or healthcare worker go to https://partners.24.com/SponsorsofBrave/index.html.

Adcock Ingram OTC (over the counter medicines) is a leading and proudly South African healthcare company providing quality products to improve the health and lives of the communities it serves.

The SpaceStation's press office

The SpaceStation The SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment



