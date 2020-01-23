Marketo and Engagement Factory join forces

Leading global customer engagement agency, Engagement Factory, has agreed to a collaboration with Adobe-owned Marketo. The move is part of Engagement Factory's strategy to expand its ecosystem of tech-driven customer journey tools and solutions.

"We’re thrilled to team up with a true marketing company like Marketo. Adding them to our partner network is of great value in reaching our goal to help clients of all sizes, industries and geographies to build valuable and lasting relationships with their customers,” explained Jos Caelers, who founded Engagement Factory in 2012 and leads the firm as chief executive officer.By adding Marketo to its palette of partners, Caelers said the company is better capable of helping its clients delivering marketing programmes to drive business growth. Now owned by Adobe, Marketo works to support clients with customer engagement and business development. The organisation's technology centres on automating lead management and account-based marketing, while providing support for multi-channel marketing tactics. The company’s capabilities further allow users to create an in-depth and unified view of the customer at both an individual and account level.From its bases in the Netherlands (Eindhoven and Amsterdam), with further offices in Sweden (Stockholm) and South Africa (Cape Town), Engagement Factory aims at tapping into Marketo’s strengths to lift its digital marketing offerings. “Our customers will benefit from more leads, new customers, increased loyalty, higher conversion, and most importantly, a hike in sales,” foresees Caelers. Among the brands that shine on Engagement Factory’s roster of clients are big names such as Philips, DLL, Ricoh and Samsung.