    Euromonitor to help organisations achieve sustainability goals

    18 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Euromonitor International
  • Market research firm's sustainability product will provide cutting-edge insights on a variety of climate topics
  • Over three in four CEOs are saying they are under pressure from stakeholders to deliver on climate action

    • Global market research company Euromonitor International has announced the launch of a new product to help organisations attain their sustainability and climate action goals.

    According to Euromonitor International’s Voice of the Industry: Sustainability survey 2022, nearly three in four businesses, boards and governments, and over three in four CEOs, said that they are under pressure from stakeholders to deliver on climate action. 50% of companies said they are engaging with sustainable development goals and 80% are planning to invest into development of sustainable products.

    Euromonitor’s sustainability data will provide insights and custom solutions to help clients sharpen their sustainability strategies, anticipate reputational risks and seize opportunities to achieve their sustainability goals.

    Maria Coronado Robles, head of Sustainability Practice at Euromonitor International, said: “Brands today are facing increasing pressure from consumers, governments, NGOs, investors and insurance companies to have a positive and active role in protecting people and the planet.

    “Sustainability is no longer ‘optional’; it is increasingly becoming part of the business bottom line. Understanding what sustainability means for a brand and learning how to create a successful strategy is key in ensuring a business’s long-term operations.”

    Euromonitor’s Sustainability product includes:

    • Sustainability Opportunity Tracker, showing levels of sustainability adoption across countries and product categories, helping companies identify the most attractive sustainability product claims to inform product innovation, positioning and pricing strategies, and create growth opportunities for business.
    • Sustainability Competitor Tracker, helping to identify which companies and brands lead in terms of a sustainable product portfolio and communication strategy and which are falling behind.
    • The Voice of the Consumer: Sustainability Survey, exploring consumers’ evolving attitudes, expectations and adoption for sustainability in 39 countries and identifying sustainability trends that influence their shopping preferences and decision making.
    • The Voice of the Industry: Sustainability Survey, exploring specific industry related trends, business campaigns and attitudes, and expectations for sustainability from industry leaders in five regions.

    Robles added: “Sustainability is in the spotlight. Yet, brands can struggle to effectively position products that support environmental or social causes. That’s where we come in. Our experts turn thousands of data points into actionable next steps so that sustainable products stay competitive.”

    For more information about sustainability product and its capabilities, please check Euromonitor’s Sustainability page, Sustainability dashboard or download a white paper “Building a Sustainable Strategy: A Guide for Business Leaders”.

    Euromonitor International
    Euromonitor International is the world's leading independent provider of strategic and tactical market research. We create data and analysis on thousands of products and services around the world.

