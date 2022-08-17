News24 and Food Lover's Market embark on charitable road trip

News24, in partnership with Food Lover's Market, is embarking on a charitable road trip with an aim to provide nutritious meals to hungry children across South Africa.

According to a recent study released by Statistics South Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic has seriously impacted the global economy, with food security and nutrition particularly affected. A 2022 University of Cape Town study revealed that 2.1 million children lived in households that reported child hunger - more than a fifth of these children are from KwaZulu-Natal, while 19% are from Gauteng.

Food Lover’s Market is inviting South Africans to be part of their latest initiative, Feed Mzansi and follow their journey across the country.

Kate Marais, CSI manager for Food Lover’s Market Holdings, says, “With rising living costs and unemployment at 32.5%, South Africa’s rate of food insecurity and household hunger remains a major concern. 30 million South Africans are food-insecure and Feed Mzansi is certainly in line with our continuous efforts to address food vulnerability through our localised partnerships with charities, our relationships with Food Forward SA and The Kolosi Foundation, as well as our annual Hunger Month Campaign.”

Feed Mzansi has partnered with Ayabonga Gope, Erieda Du Toit, Pete Goff-Wood and Rueben Riffel, who’ll be visiting charities like Durbanville Children’s Home, Leliebloem House, Lungi’s Kitchen and Khayalethu Youth Centre.

"Children are the future of our beautiful country, and Food Lover's Market is partnering with News24 to ensure we play a part in nourishing that future. We hope Feed Mzansi and its heartwarming stories will inspire others to get in the kitchen and feed those most important to them in their own communities," says Paul Herman, managing editor for Adspace Studio.

Feed Mzansi is hoping to work toward ensuring that South Africa’s children receive the nutritious meals they need to thrive while promoting healthy growth and development.