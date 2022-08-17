Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDigital School of MarketingOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaG&G DigitalFox Networks GroupDSTV Media SalesIpsosHoward AudioVicinity MediaGrey AfricaTopco MediaHot 102.7FMAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingThe Media KrateEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CSI News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Hub Lead- New Economy Campaigns Hub Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    News24 and Food Lover's Market embark on charitable road trip

    17 Aug 2022
    News24, in partnership with Food Lover's Market, is embarking on a charitable road trip with an aim to provide nutritious meals to hungry children across South Africa.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    According to a recent study released by Statistics South Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic has seriously impacted the global economy, with food security and nutrition particularly affected. A 2022 University of Cape Town study revealed that 2.1 million children lived in households that reported child hunger - more than a fifth of these children are from KwaZulu-Natal, while 19% are from Gauteng.

    Source: Supplied
    SAB & FarmSol empower farmers with state-of-the-art mechanisation

    12 Aug 2022

    Food Lover’s Market is inviting South Africans to be part of their latest initiative, Feed Mzansi and follow their journey across the country.

    Kate Marais, CSI manager for Food Lover’s Market Holdings, says, “With rising living costs and unemployment at 32.5%, South Africa’s rate of food insecurity and household hunger remains a major concern. 30 million South Africans are food-insecure and Feed Mzansi is certainly in line with our continuous efforts to address food vulnerability through our localised partnerships with charities, our relationships with Food Forward SA and The Kolosi Foundation, as well as our annual Hunger Month Campaign.”

    Feed Mzansi has partnered with Ayabonga Gope, Erieda Du Toit, Pete Goff-Wood and Rueben Riffel, who’ll be visiting charities like Durbanville Children’s Home, Leliebloem House, Lungi’s Kitchen and Khayalethu Youth Centre.

    Image supplied: Rhino Tears wines have raised just short of R3m in donations to be used in anti-poaching efforts
    Rhino Tears raises short of R3m for anti-poaching efforts

    10 Aug 2022

    "Children are the future of our beautiful country, and Food Lover's Market is partnering with News24 to ensure we play a part in nourishing that future. We hope Feed Mzansi and its heartwarming stories will inspire others to get in the kitchen and feed those most important to them in their own communities," says Paul Herman, managing editor for Adspace Studio.

    Feed Mzansi is hoping to work toward ensuring that South Africa’s children receive the nutritious meals they need to thrive while promoting healthy growth and development.

    NextOptions
    Read more: food security, News24, Food Lover's Market, Kate Marais

    Related

    #StartupStory: Desert Green Africa, addressing food insecurity in the agri value chain
    #StartupStory: Desert Green Africa, addressing food insecurity in the agri value chain1 hour ago
    Minister halts all cattle movement due to FMD outbreak
    Minister halts all cattle movement due to FMD outbreak21 hours ago
    Grain ship in Ukraine readies for journey to Africa
    Grain ship in Ukraine readies for journey to Africa2 days ago
    Source: Mathias_Beckmann via
    Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats11 Aug 2022
    Source © Zaubee Food Lover's Market has successfully implemented solar at its new state-of-the-art Montana store in Pretoria
    Food Lover's Market increases renewable energy investment11 Aug 2022
    Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
    Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis10 Aug 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz