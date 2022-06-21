Industries

Flow partners with Hollard to unleash the power of active citizenry and bring about real change in South Africa

21 Jun 2022
Issued by: Flow Communications
Flow Communications is delighted to once again join forces with Hollard in a purpose-driven initiative by undertaking public relations for Hollard's recently launched ChangeMaker campaign, which is the first campaign of its kind in the world to incentivise policyholders for volunteering.
Flow partners with Hollard to unleash the power of active citizenry and bring about real change in South Africa

After everything that South Africa has been through over the past couple of years, Hollard was looking for a way to not only continue living its organisational purpose, of enabling more people to create and secure a better future, but also to extend its influence as a respected brand to encourage others to take a more active role in contributing to building their communities and country.

After seeing South African citizens' response to the riots and looting in July last year, with people coming together to protect and clean up their communities, Hollard’s creative agency, VMLY&R, came up with an advertising campaign that aimed to tap into this spirit and mobilise South Africans to collectively uplift the most vulnerable in society.

The innovative ChangeMaker campaign encourages all South Africans to volunteer their time and use the power of coordinated active citizenry to make real change. It includes an incentive for Hollard Life policyholders to effectively pay a portion of their insurance premium through volunteering.

Hollard partnered with South African volunteering platform forgood, offering a large selection of causes for volunteers to sign up for, via Hollard’s website. The volunteers’ efforts are recorded and a pilot group of Hollard Life policyholders stand to earn back up to 20% of their policy premiums for their active citizenship efforts.

Hollard enlisted Flow to extend the reach of this campaign through PR, drawing on our expertise in communications and media relations. We joined forces with Hollard to create awareness of ChangeMaker in the media and, in turn, we are encouraging journalists to join us on this quest to mobilise South Africans to sign up on the Hollard website to give of their time – they needn’t be a Hollard policyholder to make volunteering a habit. Together, we can contribute towards the social development of South Africa.

“We are honoured to have been entrusted by Hollard to do public relations for the ChangeMaker campaign. This is an endorsement of the results we have achieved in the past and of the exceptional client relationship and trust that we have built with Hollard over the years,” says Flow's managing director, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer.

“This is one of many purpose-driven Hollard campaigns that Flow has worked on. We are a good fit as their communication partners, as our organisational values and purpose are aligned. At Flow, we believe in working with people we like, on work we love, and that will make the world a better place – working with Hollard ticks all these boxes and more.”

Another example of purpose-driven work is Hollard’s Big Ads for Small Business campaign; Flow is currently working on the second phase of this innovative initiative. We hosted a memorable virtual launch event and secured outstanding media coverage for the initial phase in 2021, which saw Hollard sharing its advertising space with 12 small businesses.

This campaign aims to give a boost to small businesses, which bore the brunt of both the Covid-19 pandemic and the riots. The 12 businesses involved in the initial campaign benefited from the free exposure to such a great extent that Hollard extended the campaign to three further businesses earlier this year.

In addition to helping to execute campaigns such as these, Flow handles PR and social media for Hollard Insure.

“At Flow, we are always committed to creating partnerships that make a difference in people’s lives and to our clients’ businesses. We believe that together, we can make a big change in South Africa,” concludes Turkington-Palmer.

To find out more about Hollard ChangeMaker, visit https://www.hollard.co.za/changemaker/.

Flow Communications
Flow Communications is one of South Africa's leading independent marketing and communications agencies with a full suite of services, including brand, print, digital, development, social media, PR and media training.

