Innovation Co-Lab rebuild plan: Innovate Durban will be rebuilding the Innovation Co-Lab in Cato Manor

Timelines in history often mark significant moments that get etched into memory for life, and Wednesday, 14 July 2021 will be forever be recorded in the organisational history of Innovate Durban, a local Durban based NPC committed to innovation, as the day their township Co-Lab was looted and vandalised during the KZN Civil Unrest. In keeping with the fortitude of Women's Month and it's women leadership model, former United States of America First Lady Michelle Obama said: "Don't be afraid. Be focussed. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered."