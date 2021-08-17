Innovation Co-Lab rebuild plan: Innovate Durban will be rebuilding the Innovation Co-Lab in Cato Manor

Timelines in history often mark significant moments that get etched into memory for life, and Wednesday, 14 July 2021 will be forever be recorded in the organisational history of Innovate Durban, a local Durban based NPC committed to innovation, as the day their township Co-Lab was looted and vandalised during the KZN Civil Unrest. In keeping with the fortitude of Women's Month and it's women leadership model, former United States of America First Lady Michelle Obama said: "Don't be afraid. Be focussed. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered."
It is in this spirit of courage that CEO Aurelia Albert is delighted to announce their commitment to rebuild the Innovation Co-Lab in the community of Wiggins, Cato Manor. Having spent the past month consulting with board members, stakeholders, partners, innovators, and will embark on a series of meetings with community members as part of the due diligence. Innovate Durban has devised a comprehensive action plan with most pressing needs to rebuild the Co-Lab, secure the premises and replace all the equipment.
If you are a business, individual or support organisation in a position to invest in the rebuild efforts, Albert welcomes you to contact her on nabrud.etavonni@ailerua
or Co-Lab lead Amy Benn on nabrud.etavonni@yma
.