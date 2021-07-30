CSI Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

RX Africa's Martin Hiller named inclusion and diversity champion for RX Africa

30 Jul 2021
Issued by: RX Africa
RX is a global advocate of inclusion and diversity (I&D) and it is with great pride that we announce Martin Hiller as the 2021 inclusion and diversity champion for RX Africa.
Martin Hiller
Hiller’s position with RX Africa is portfolio director: content + creative for travel, tourism, creative industries and besides his professionalism and expertise in his field, he is also known among colleagues and clients for his passion for an inclusive, diverse culture and his drive to provide platforms for various communities to be heard.

“Making a difference starts with one individual who is prepared to learn, listen and take the appropriate action when required. We all have stories to tell,” he says, “stories that inspire, motivate and ignite.”

As a gay man, Hiller feels strongly that it is vital to have a safe space to share these stories and experiences. “It is these spaces that allow us not only to build fruitful professional and personal relationships with one another, but to be advocates for all minority or marginalised groups. It is about being able to provide understanding and support. These conversations can spark change,” Hiller asserts.

Noting that the ability for an individual to choose where in the world they feel like they really belong – safely – is something Hiller strives for daily, both in his business and personal life.

“I have been fortunate enough to have worked in environments that have supported me both personally and professionally,” he says, “so I’ve not really been subjected to the kind of exclusion many others have.

Reed Exhibitions Africa inclusion and diversity: Inclusivity that is economic, emotional and empowering

When it comes to core principles, Reed Exhibitions Africa is not just an advocate of both inclusion and diversity (I&D) across all its divisions, but an active, results-oriented participant, says Martin Hiller...

Issued by RX Africa 21 May 2021


“The fact that I haven’t been marginalised means I must take a stand for groups and individuals who have. Being named 2021 inclusion and diversity champion for RX Africa is an honour, and one that will spur me on to continue to seek solutions and create opportunities for cultural change,” Hiller concludes.

About RX

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.

RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of Relx, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About Relx

Relx is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of Relx PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: Relx. The market capitalisation is approximately £36.6bn, €42.4bn, $51.5bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

RX Africa
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
Comment

Read more: CSI, RX Africa

News


Show more
Let's do Biz