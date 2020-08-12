The Concerned Citizens: Infographic, narrative and methodology

Last month, we shared and unpacked the profile of the Independent Humanists. This month, their splinter group, the Concerned Citizens, will be explored. Concerned Citizens are very worried about South Africa's inequality, the country's state of affairs, the efficacy of the government and the direction that the country is going due to poor governance. Although this group is concerned about inequality, like the Independent Humanists, they value their power to act as individuals, independent of group trends. Therefore, Concerned Citizens are somewhat more individualistic, do not easily identify with mass movements, and show little support for sport. The latter fact makes them unique in a country where sport enjoys wide and passionate public support.

Survey classification Description Research conducted by African Response and MarkData Confidentiality Respondent information is kept confidential and in line with ESOMAR Code of Conduct practices Survey dates The survey was administered between October and November 2019 Sample size n = 2 500, a final sample of 2 506 realised Sample selection Multi-staged stratified random design using StastSA 2018 mid-year population estimates Margin of error 0.097 at 95% confidence level Data collection methodology Face-to-face in-home interviews on Computer Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI) devices Weighting of data Weighted, using RIM weight methodology. Weight efficiency was 87% Reporting Weighted, percentages are rounded

moc.acirfahtuosdnarb@dsurtep

Concerned Citizens’ national pride is driven by their love of South Africa’s diverse cultures, races and backgrounds. Concerned Citizens love of South Africa’s diversity extends to foreigners and immigrants. Attacks on foreign nationals are regarded as isolated incidents, but it is noteworthy that this group identifies with- and has empathy towards immigrants due a shared experience of feeling marginalised. The Concerned Citizens are regarded as a splinter group of the Independent Humanists, but an important distinction between the two is that Independent Humanists display a strikingly higher sense of national pride with 76% who expressed they are proudly South African, compared to 41% of the Concerned Citizens.Although, Concerned Citizens are not actively involved in their communities, they strategically target their support towards specific, dedicated groups (e.g. Stokvels) and family members. Like the Independent Humanists group, Concern Citizens low levels of community activism does not amount to apathy or a lack of care for others. In fact, deep love and care for others is a strong feature of this group. Despite their sense of marginalisation, Concerned Citizens display strength in their willingness to make ends meet for themselves and others, without having to rely on the government. The latter factor once again underlines the fact that this group tends to believe in the power of individual action rather than becoming reliant on mass movements or the state. Concerned Citizens make up 11% of the South African population. 52% of this group is based in Gauteng and 57% of this group resides in urban areas. The dominant age groups include those between 25-34 years of age and 45+ years of age, who make up 34% and 33% of this group respectively. 81% of Concerned Citizens hold a matric certificate, but a very small portion are in primary or secondary schooling (9%) or hold a post-matric qualification (10%). 43% of this group is employed and this group contains a slightly higher representation of informal workers than other behavioural groups. Black people make up 90% of the Concerned Citizens, followed by 5% who are Coloured, 3% who are White and 1% who are Indian. This group is slightly overrepresented by women who make up 54% of this group.Brand South Africa’s Research Notes and Research Reports communicate findings from Brand South Africa research and related panel discussions. The Research Notes and Reports are intended to elicit comments, contribute to debate, and inform stakeholders about trends and issues that impact on South Africa’s reputation and overall competitiveness. Views expressed in Research Notes are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent those of Brand South Africa, or the Government of the Republic of South Africa. Every precaution is taken to ensure the accuracy of information. However, Brand South Africa shall not be liable to any person for inaccurate information or opinions contained herein.Contact: Dr Petrus de Kock, Brand South Africa, General Manager – Research +27 11 – 712 5000