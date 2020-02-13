CSI Company news South Africa

The Grid sponsors Night of a 1000 Drawings as one of its G for Good collabs

Issued by: Grid Worldwide
What does it take to #MakeItMeanSomething?
This is the question that Grid asks itself on every project, every client and every action it takes. It is the #MakeItMeanSomething company and this philosophy is what drives the agency on a daily basis to create meaningful and purposeful work.

Adam Byars, joint CEO of Grid, explains: “The most successful brands, businesses and people in the world all share one common trait: What they represent means something to the communities around them.”

Night of a 1000 Drawings is one of the chosen charities Grid will be sponsoring as part of its community initiative, G for Good. The event embodies the #MakeitMeanSomething philosophy that grows the arts through creativity and business. “The ideal of ‘purpose before profit’ is encapsulated in the business’s ethos: Make It Mean Something,” concludes Byars.

As an agency, Grid has evolved from a specialist design agency into a through-the-line specialist brand agency and Make It Mean Something has been a driving force in its journey so far.


About Night of a 1000 Drawings

Night of a 1000 Drawings is an art-for-charity initiative changing the lives of many across Johannesburg.

The 2020 event will be a weekend of art, doing good, poetry, fashion, entertainment, friends and food. The dates are from Friday, 27 March to Sunday, 29 March at Victoria Yards, Lorentzville.

Proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to various charity organisations and the beneficiaries of Night of a 1000 Drawings 2020.

Visit our website for information, updates, details of how you can get involved, drop off partners and a whole lot more www.1000drawings.org or email us on:

Grid Worldwide We create, refresh and invigorate brands. We believe that original, conceptual and inspiring ideas, which are well executed and relevant, will always create value. What the world needs are brands that really mean something.


