Rethink your retail strategy

7 Apr 2021
Issued by: Pyrotec
Pyrotec PackMedia works with its customers to improve marketing displays that increase consumer interaction and push sales. Whatever your product, Pyrotec PackMedia improves in-store marketing with display strips that are perfect for showcasing smaller products at the ends of shelves, and hang tabs that boost visibility and reduce packaging costs.

Suitable for high-impact display challenges

By increasing product visibility, hang tabs raise brand awareness and create additional merchandising opportunities. Pyrotec PackMedia’s range includes:
  • Hook hang tabs for quick and easy removal and rotation of products.
  • Reinforcer hang tabs that improve existing packaging durability and reduce product returns and sales lost because of damage.
  • Round hole hang tabs that are ideal for hanging smaller, lightweight products.
  • Eruo slot hang tabs are ideal for both single- and double-wire peg hooks, and allow brand owners to display products vertically, face-forward, anywhere in the store.

Hang tabs not only reduce packaging materials and cut packaging costs by allowing brand owners to display more in less space, they also self-centre and are simple to load for ease of use at retail.


Getting the best display possible

Pyrotec PackMedia’s marketing display atrips are ideal in that they’re customised to best suit customers’ brands and help products stand out at retail.

Merchandising display strips are perfect for increasing product awareness and encouraging impulse sales as they can be strategically placed at any retail location where they’ll make the most impact. Applications include cross-merchandising to promote merchandise near complementary products or in high-traffic areas, such as cash registers and aisle end caps.

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing, and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.pyrotec.za

