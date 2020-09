Volvo Cars FMGH creates a unique showroom experience with digital signage

Running a dealership in the same old way is a recipe for stagnation. Today, impressing the potential buyer is about creating an immersive showroom experience worth repeating. Volvo Cars FMGH took the bold step to create a bespoke customer journey with a cutting-edge digital signage solution that puts customers in the driver's seat.

At least 58% of consumers say engaging video content has a positive impact on their shopping experience.

The screens create an unforgettable showroom experience that consistently delivers. We display branded content promoting vehicles in the most innovative way – and celebrate every new sale with a personalised congratulatory message for each customer. That personal touch has such a strong emotional impact that creates lasting connections.

Customer Experience Consultant