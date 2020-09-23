Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Volvo Cars FMGH creates a unique showroom experience with digital signage

23 Sep 2020
Issued by: DMX
Running a dealership in the same old way is a recipe for stagnation. Today, impressing the potential buyer is about creating an immersive showroom experience worth repeating. Volvo Cars FMGH took the bold step to create a bespoke customer journey with a cutting-edge digital signage solution that puts customers in the driver's seat.

The automotive industry is well-versed in the art of visual branding and understands how appearance can influence buying behaviour. Picture an engaging digital display that greets customers as they enter the showroom floor, showcasing the latest models in high definition, from the torque of the engine to safety features and design.

At least 58% of consumers say engaging video content has a positive impact on their shopping experience.


For Volvo Cars FMGH, this is more than just a showroom. It is the driver of the ultimate customer journey. When the dealership partnered with DMX, the aim was to create a unique digital experience that tells the story beyond the brand’s established heritage. It took the professional team of local technicians three days to complete the installation of the four LED displays. The result: a digital experience worth repeating.

Bronwyn Fynn, GM Marketing Volvo Cars FMGH:
The screens create an unforgettable showroom experience that consistently delivers. We display branded content promoting vehicles in the most innovative way – and celebrate every new sale with a personalised congratulatory message for each customer. That personal touch has such a strong emotional impact that creates lasting connections.
DMX’s full turnkey visual solution includes a cloud-based Content Management System (CMS) that allows managers to update content across the network, in just a few clicks. The easy-to-use software includes professional templates and scheduling capabilities, making it simpler to create laser-targeted campaigns that generate powerful results.


Digital signage in automotive sets the tone with engaging visual content and creates a fully integrated in-dealership digital experience. For Volvo Cars FMGH, it’s all about incorporating the best of today’s technology to elevate the customer journey and ultimately drive sales.

DMX is an industry pioneer with decades of experience, providing on-site sensory marketing solutions to businesses across industries. Every DMX solution is tailored to fit the specific needs of each brand. The multi-sensory offering includes digital signage, music, content management systems, scenting and other solutions for businesses across industries. DMX customers include prominent industry leaders and represent some of the most identifiable brands.

Engage customers and drive sales with a tailored digital signage solution. Get in touch with a DMX Customer Experience Consultant today.

DMXDMX specialises in Influencing your customers' behaviour. We use Audio, Visual Stimulation and Scent to help motivate staff, build brands and enhance an unforgettable experience.
