Make your instore operations a unique shopper experience with Marin's

Marin's is a service company dedicated to the creation, manufacturing and distribution of in-store marketing solutions throughout the world. For more than 20 years, the company has been continuously developing innovative and personalised POS displays and is the exclusive manufacturer of the famous LAMà® display.

100% recyclable composition of LAMa® displays, including natural latex elastics and acrylic varnish finish.

Materials consisting of corrugated cardboard made from natural and/or recycled wood fibres.

Electricity from renewable energy sources are used at manufacturing sites.

Compact packaging, optimised pallet transport.

Standard LAMa® displays are PEFC Certified

Marin's Southern Africa launches new 100% recyclable range of stockers Marin's is proud to announce its achievement of removing all plastic from its display stockers and the introduction of its new 100% recyclable stockers, Cargo-Green. Neill Goncalves, General Manager of Marin's Southern Africa explains the decision to go green...

- Retail shelf signage: Catch you client’s attention in the aisles!

- Stick ‘n Glide: a table and counter display that sticks to all flat surfaces without adhesive. They are easy to move and install, and will not fall over or blow away

- Rollersigns: retrofits the many hundreds of millions of retractable belt barriers being used globally.

Thanks to a network of more than 100 countries and more than 25 production sites, Marin's is able to provide in-store marketing solutions all around the world, with an R&D process comprising everything from brief, simulation and manufacturing, to delivery and monitoring. Minimal environmental impact is ensured and maintained throughout the production process and the company continues to develop and display solutions that are evermore environmentally friendly. An undeniable reference in point-of-sale marketing, the patented LAMà® technology can be folded and unfolded to meet the requirements of different types of in-store operations. With its wide variety of shapes and sizes and its multitude of options, this automatic deployment stand can be transformed into a unique display.