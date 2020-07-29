Make your instore operations a unique shopper experience with Marin's

Marin's is a service company dedicated to the creation, manufacturing and distribution of in-store marketing solutions throughout the world. For more than 20 years, the company has been continuously developing innovative and personalised POS displays and is the exclusive manufacturer of the famous LAMà® display.
Thanks to a network of more than 100 countries and more than 25 production sites, Marin’s is able to provide in-store marketing solutions all around the world, with an R&D process comprising everything from brief, simulation and manufacturing, to delivery and monitoring.
Sustainable development at the heart of Marin’s concerns
Minimal environmental impact is ensured and maintained throughout the production process and the company continues to develop and display solutions that are evermore environmentally friendly. This is achieved by:
100% recyclable composition of LAMa® displays, including natural latex elastics and acrylic varnish finish.
Materials consisting of corrugated cardboard made from natural and/or recycled wood fibres.
Electricity from renewable energy sources are used at manufacturing sites.
Marin's is proud to announce its achievement of removing all plastic from its display stockers and the introduction of its new 100% recyclable stockers, Cargo-Green. Neill Goncalves, General Manager of Marin's Southern Africa explains the decision to go green...
An undeniable reference in point-of-sale marketing, the patented LAMà® technology can be folded and unfolded to meet the requirements of different types of in-store operations. With its wide variety of shapes and sizes and its multitude of options, this automatic deployment stand can be transformed into a unique display: yours! Characteristics of the LAMà® includes:
Go a step further and animate the point of sale by creating user-friendly experiences with your brand, push the limits of storytelling with immersive and impactful operations with a store in-store set-up, store and highlight your products off the shelf (ideal for a variety of promotional operations), or stimulate impulse buying with a counter display that reflects your brand image.
- Retail shelf signage: Catch you client’s attention in the aisles! - Stick ‘n Glide: a table and counter display that sticks to all flat surfaces without adhesive. They are easy to move and install, and will not fall over or blow away - Rollersigns: retrofits the many hundreds of millions of retractable belt barriers being used globally.
Marin's is an International company, initially established in France and the 'LAMà was designed and patented by Monsieur Francois L'Hotel. It has taken the world by storm and its revolutionizing marketing and POS systems radically.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.