Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

In-store Media Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizUnity

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Make your instore operations a unique shopper experience with Marin's

29 Jul 2020
Issued by: Marin's Southern Africa
Marin's is a service company dedicated to the creation, manufacturing and distribution of in-store marketing solutions throughout the world. For more than 20 years, the company has been continuously developing innovative and personalised POS displays and is the exclusive manufacturer of the famous LAMà® display.
click to enlarge

Thanks to a network of more than 100 countries and more than 25 production sites, Marin’s is able to provide in-store marketing solutions all around the world, with an R&D process comprising everything from brief, simulation and manufacturing, to delivery and monitoring.

click to enlarge

Sustainable development at the heart of Marin’s concerns

Minimal environmental impact is ensured and maintained throughout the production process and the company continues to develop and display solutions that are evermore environmentally friendly. This is achieved by:
  1. 100% recyclable composition of LAMa® displays, including natural latex elastics and acrylic varnish finish.
  2. Materials consisting of corrugated cardboard made from natural and/or recycled wood fibres.
  3. Electricity from renewable energy sources are used at manufacturing sites.
  4. Compact packaging, optimised pallet transport.
  5. Standard LAMa® displays are PEFC Certified

Marin's Southern Africa launches new 100% recyclable range of stockers

Marin's is proud to announce its achievement of removing all plastic from its display stockers and the introduction of its new 100% recyclable stockers, Cargo-Green. Neill Goncalves, General Manager of Marin's Southern Africa explains the decision to go green...

Issued by Marin's Southern Africa 21 Jul 2020


click to enlarge


LAMa® displays

An undeniable reference in point-of-sale marketing, the patented LAMà® technology can be folded and unfolded to meet the requirements of different types of in-store operations. With its wide variety of shapes and sizes and its multitude of options, this automatic deployment stand can be transformed into a unique display: yours! Characteristics of the LAMà® includes:
  • Deploys automatically
  • Installs in seconds
  • Delivered flat
  • Lightweight
  • Patented
  • Customisable
  • Cost-effective
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge

Go a step further and animate the point of sale by creating user-friendly experiences with your brand, push the limits of storytelling with immersive and impactful operations with a store in-store set-up, store and highlight your products off the shelf (ideal for a variety of promotional operations), or stimulate impulse buying with a counter display that reflects your brand image.

click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge

Even more products and services:
    - Retail shelf signage: Catch you client’s attention in the aisles!
    - Stick ‘n Glide: a table and counter display that sticks to all flat surfaces without adhesive. They are easy to move and install, and will not fall over or blow away
    - Rollersigns: retrofits the many hundreds of millions of retractable belt barriers being used globally.

click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge

Additional services:

Litho and Digital print offerings include, but are not limited to:
  • Books
  • Business cards
  • Calendars
  • Corporate stationary
  • Flyers
  • Posters
  • Folders
  • Training manuals and more.
Trade and outdoor marketing, effectively draw the eye of your target audience with:
  • Pull up banners
  • Lightboxes
  • Shelf talkers
  • Vinyl stickers
  • Contra vision
  • Banner walls
  • Custom wallpaper
  • Billboards
  • POS display stands
  • Pull up banners
  • Gazebos
  • Standees
Providing a high-quality all-round solution with:
  • Mini cd’s, cd’s and dvd’s
  • Packaging
  • Duplication
  • Replication
  • USB’s
click to enlarge
click to enlarge

Contact Marin’s to find out how we can meet your company’s needs, or for more information on any of our services:

Website: www.marins.net
Contact number: 011 463 6073 / 0861 MARINS (627467)
Email: Neill Goncalves on

Marin's Southern Africa's press office

Marin's Southern AfricaMarin's is an International company, initially established in France and the 'LAMà was designed and patented by Monsieur Francois L'Hotel. It has taken the world by storm and its revolutionizing marketing and POS systems radically.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Related

News


Show more

Let's do Biz