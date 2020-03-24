Baglios' new sound takes customers around the world with every spoonful

Ever walk into a store and suddenly felt your mood change? At least 85% of consumers say music has a positive impact on their shopping experience. The right background music puts customers in the mood to buy.

we create ambience

DMX Customer Experience Consultant today

Delivering a differentiated customer experience is critical for Quick Service Restaurants (QSR). While one taste of Baglios gelato typically turns first-timers into life-long customers, an underwhelming in-store journey can have guests quickly looking for other options. By understanding the brand message and target market, DMX was able to curate a unique recipe for an exceptional in-store journey.Suitably located in the Tuscan village-setting at Montecasino in Fourways, Baglios is synonymous with Italian heritage and continues to deliver an authentic and indulgent culinary experience for customers. The brand first launched over 10 years ago, bringing the distinct Mediterranean flavour to South Africa. After undergoing renovations that were completed in November 2019, the family restaurant re-opened their doors to an updated look and even newer sound.Carefully selected background music transforms the in-store customer experience. For Baglios, the brief was to use music to bring the strong Italian heritage to life – transporting customers across the world with every spoonful.For the full audio solution, DMX installed a TOA sound system that includes flush-mount speakers and an amplifier. The cloud-based music interface,, offers an extensive music library of fully licenced music, giving them the ability to customise their sound with bespoke programs and scheduling.As a nod to their roots, the restaurant’s signature sound is a cool mix of Italian lounge instrumentals, timeless acoustics and a treat of contemporary vocalists singing in their native language. In addition, all tracks are screened for explicit lyrics to ensure that they are appropriate for business use.“Authenticity is important to us. DMX’s music suite is the acoustic cherry on top that allows us to create an authentic and classical European experience for our customers. It perfectly complements the store and what we stand for,” says Francois Boshoff, owner ofMore than half of shoppers warn that they will disengage if the music is ‘unfitting’ or unpleasant. With a catalogue of over 350 music programmes across genres and a suite of intuitive digital signage applications, DMX’s cutting-edge sensory solutions help businesses create the ideal in-store atmosphere: increasing in-store dwell time and encouraging repeat visits.