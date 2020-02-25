Oh My Cake! elevates the in-store experience with digital menu boards

At DMX, we believe that “it’s not enough to say it – you need to show it!” For bespoke confectioners like Oh My Cake! (OMC), introducing captivating visual content speaks to the brand image of being innovative and contemporary; measurably transforming the in-store customer experience.
After competing in markets and expos across Johannesburg, OMC founders Camilla and Naseeha joined forces in 2015 to bake gravity-defying cakes and flavourful macarons – a passion borne out of the love of creating food art. Since opening their doors at Cedar Square Shopping Centre, OMC has turned their obsession with perfection into a successful business.
Specialising in all things sweet and trendy, the vision to create a premium customer experience is what sets them apart. While the attention to detail and capacity to cater to last-minute orders keep customers coming back for more, it is their ability to adapt to evolving customer needs that keeps them ahead of the competition in this digital age.
When Oh My Cake! first approached DMX, they were looking for a digital signage application that could take their in-store experience to the next level and be representative of their signature playfulness. An intuitive solution that also allows managers to update content without a third-party.
DMX installed six digital menu screens behind the point-of-sale. The displays give customers easier access to the price list, which can be updated in just a few clicks (in real-time). The cloud-based Content Management System (CMS)
makes content deployment convenient, with the capability to preschedule messaging to be flighted during high foot-traffic times,
targeting passers-by with engaging videos.
In the fast-paced, visual-driven environment of our store, being able to ‘talk’ to our customers through the displays is key – it provides us with the opportunity to secure a connection with them, without the relatively expensive exercise of continuously engaging face-to-face. It’s almost like having a silent but effective salesperson, consistently performing well. – Naseeha Hassen, Oh My Cake! co-founder
There is no denying the visual impact that digital signage has on a customer. At least 80% of shoppers say dynamic content captures their attention, making it the trendiest and most effective way to deliver on-brand messaging. Elevate the customer experience, encourage repeat visits and drive sales with digital menu boards.
