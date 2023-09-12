Game, set, match... Fame Week Africa 2023: 5,000 pre-scheduled meetings, 200 speakers, 30 countries

From 3 to 6 September 2023, the effervescent host city of Cape Town welcomed the third instalment of Fame Week Africa, with gatherings of Africa and the world's most creative at the CTICC2.

A vibrant convergence celebrating the richness of African creativity, this spectacular event brought together key players from across the African and international realms of film, television, animation and music. Over the course of three days, attendees immersed themselves in transformative discussions, enriching content sessions, enlightening masterclasses and invaluable networking opportunities.

The overwhelming presence of exhibitors, speakers, collaborators, sponsors and delegates from all corners of Africa and beyond is a resounding testament to the enduring significance of Fame Week Africa and its associated events: MIP Africa, Cape Town International Animation Festival, and Muziki Africa. Through these offerings, Fame Week Africa has firmly established itself as an annual cornerstone for Africa's creative and cultural communities, poised to drive positive change within the industry.

Fame Week Africa portfolio director Martin Hiller says: “Fame Week Africa has truly proven itself a game-changer in the African entertainment and media industry. The event's success is a testament to the supreme talent, innovation and potential that our continent holds.

"It has not only showcased the best of African creativity, but also provided a unique platform for collaboration and growth. Here's to the continued success of Fame Week Africa, shaping the future of our vibrant and dynamic entertainment landscape.”

Green with envy? Here’s what you missed!

Welcome

Monday kicked off with an inspiring performance from the University of Cape Town (UCT) Choir. At the opening ceremony, award-winning producer, director and actor, Kudi Maradzika presided and welcomed the host city of Cape Town and guest country, Canada. This was followed by inspiring messages from RX Africa CEO Carol Weaving, His Excellency Mr Chris Cooter, High Commissioner for Canada in South Africa, and Alderman JP Smith. The opening ceremony set the tone for a phenomenal event.

Adire – A Nollywood showcase by FilmOne Studios takes centre stage at MIP Africa

FilmOne, Nigeria's leading film distribution and production company, made a powerful statement at MIP Africa with the exclusive screening of Adire, a ground-breaking Nollywood masterpiece. As FilmOne’s first original set against Ibadan’s vintage background, Adire follows a retired Lagos-based prostitute fleeing her past. Starring Kehinde Bankole and Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Adire marks FilmOne’s transition to solely produced content.

MultiChoice ramping up investment in content creation

Following the success of shows like Shaka iLembe, and with the highly anticipated M-Net drama Devil’s Peak as part of a packed upcoming show slate, MultiChoice reaffirmed its commitment to investment in content creation over the next three years.

“In every market we serve, we are the highest investor in content development,” said Nicola van Niekerk, head of content for Premium Channels and co-productions at MultiChoice.

According to Van Niekerk, the 6,587 hours of local content that MultiChoice produced during the past fiscal year will be doubled over the next three years. This follows a recent agreement with the US-based media conglomerate Comcast to create a pan-Africa video streaming platform. It’s a deal that presents enormous growth opportunities for African storytellers and creators, and builds on MultiChoice’s existing footprint across some 50 markets.

While MultiChoice’s investment in local content also created tens of thousands of jobs in the past fiscal year, this number is also likely to increase.

Among the MultiChoice titles featured at Fame Week this year were the Showmax Originals Outlaws, as well as the highly anticipated Spinners, making its debut at the end of October, alongside M-Net’s television adaptation of Deon Meyer’s cop thriller, Devil’s Peak.

Devil’s Peak is produced by Lookout Point and Expanded Media Productions in association with MultiChoice Studios and BBC Studios Distribution. BBC Studios, who own Lookout Point, will also distribute the series internationally.

Devil’s Peak comes on the back of a slew of premium local M-Net hits, including Legacy, The Wife, Reyka, and Trackers – which is also based on a bestselling book by Meyer.

During a panel discussion on unlocking new opportunities in the local industry, Van Niekerk highlighted the success of hyperlocal shows, specifically naming documentaries like Rosemary’s Hitlist and Unfollowed, as well as dramas such as SAFTA-nominated Donkerbos, and the Spoorloos franchise.

Spinners premiere at Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront

Monday night saw the exclusive screening of Spinners, the eight-part drama series that will premiere across sub-Saharan Africa on Showmax on 8 November 2023, with new episodes on Wednesdays for the rest of the year, and on CANAL+ in Africa on 13 November 2023. StudioCanal is handling international sales.

Cape Town Animation Festival

The animation industry is thriving and the CTIAF set was full of new projects, ideas and pitches. Here are some of the highlights:

Mukudzei - Authenticity in a futuristic African city was the idea behind this amazing short film from the Kizazi Moto anthology. Tafadza Hove spoke in great detail about the blend of authentic Zimbabwe, reverence, spirituality and sense of community in a cyberpunk stylized environment.

WIA Connect in CT Breakfast - Women in Animation brought industry trailblazers together over breakfast. WIA empowers and advocates for women and people of under-represented gender identities in the art, technology, production, and business of animation.

Students Become the Masters - Ed Bell and Nathan Stanton reflected with humour on their early careers, how their paths crossed, and being at the right place at the right time. Q&A went into overtime with the audience wanting more anecdotes and views into their creative culture.