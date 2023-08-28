What to expect: Fame Week Africa wizardry and a galaxy of industry innovators

Fame Week Africa has carved its place as the preeminent event for African creatives, providing a platform for their deep-rooted talent; their ancient and contemporary stories; and their ingrained culture to flourish.

By bringing together collaborative events focusing on the major creative economies – these being film, television, animation as well as music and entertainment technology – FWA delivers an event unlike any other, with opportunities that reach way beyond the pulse of this ancient continent to the collective sister- and brotherhood of the world.

“Without creating a mega spoiler alert,” says event director of Fame Week Africa Martin Hiller, “we have among our esteemed speakers Emmy Award winners, Grammy winners and an Oscar nominee. Importantly, every speaker and attendee is a vital part of our industries’ galaxy, and everyone you meet here offers opportunity for all parties.”

CTIAF

From the Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), stars include notable storytellers, artists and creatives, all with novel, enticing tales to tell. With animation soaring to new heights in the film and television industry, both the speaker sessions and the audience will provide a must-see sequence of innovations.

Some 24 leading animation industry players will deep-dive into an exciting, growing industry.

MIP Africa

Through keynotes, round table discussions, market intelligence, case studies, fireside chats, and workshops, MIP Africa aims to develop creative possibilities with skills-sharing in 'How They Did It’ sessions, where industry luminaries share their path to success and provide key takeaways around the African and global content arena.

Muziki Africa

This is where music industry people meet, learn, share, talk, listen, discover and dance under the African sky.

Focussing on the core music business (labels, publishers, rights societies and more); the technology sector (start-ups, developers and big tech companies); brands and the agencies that represent them, Muziki Africa will you put you face-to-face with the people, content and ideas to enhance your opportunities and mobilise you to reach higher than you ever have.

Top 12 speakers not to miss!

Ava Hall: head of content and brand at The Africa Channel

Topic: From Africa to the World: Talent Development and the Exporting of African Content Ayanna Lonian: director of content acquisition and head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy: Amazon Prime Video

Topic: From Africa to the World: Talent Development and the Exporting of African Content Chrissy Metge: Emmy award nominated executive producer

Topic: Creating Entergalactic Zakes Bantwini: singer, record producer and businessman

Topic: In Conversation with Grammy-Award winner, Zakes Bantwini Monde Twala: senior vice president of editorial and general manager: Paramount Africa and Lead, BET International

Topic: Shaping the Future: The Next Chapter for Film and TV in Africa Denim Richards: chief executive officer of Khumo Studios

Topic: Cracking the Code: Understanding the African Market for International Television and Film Content Dorothy Ghettuba: Netflix director of Local Language Series, Africa

Topic: See What’s Next on Netflix – a discussion on the future of African storytelling with Netflix & local filmmakers Gennie Rim: award winning animation producer and Oscar Nominee

Topic: Behind the Success: My Path in Animation Lala Tuku: multi-hyphenated creative industry practitioner and SABC head of content and local production

Topic: Celebrating Excellence: The Significance of Music Awards in Showcasing African Talent Mehret Mandefro: Emmy-nominated producer, writer, COO, TBTM studios, co-founder of Truth Aid Media

Topic: Realness Institute: Episodic Pitches Sheli Masondo: Costume designer and stylist

Topic: Threads of Majesty: Unveiling the Artistry of Costume Design for Shaka Ilembe Wouter Kellerman: Grammy winning flutist, composer and producer

Topic: Celebrating Excellence: The Significance of Music Awards in Showcasing African Talent



With host city Cape Town, guest country Canada and super sponsor DSTV, supported by iconic industry players like BBC, Rapid Blue, FilmFreeway, miptv, The Music Arena, Women in Music South Africa, Bridges Academy, MusicAfrica.net, EarCandy, CTICC, and a host of names from every sector that makes entertainment rock, in 2023 we suggest you expect the unexpected!

The full programme and be viewed here and you can book your seat here. Tickets start from R750 for all three days.

Event details

Date: 4 to 6 September 2023

Location: CTICC 2, Cape Town

Website: www.ctiaf.com



