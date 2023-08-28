What to expect: Fame Week Africa wizardry and a galaxy of industry innovators

By bringing together collaborative events focusing on the major creative economies – these being film, television, animation as well as music and entertainment technology – FWA delivers an event unlike any other, with opportunities that reach way beyond the pulse of this ancient continent to the collective sister- and brotherhood of the world.
“Without creating a mega spoiler alert,” says event director of Fame Week Africa Martin Hiller, “we have among our esteemed speakers Emmy Award winners, Grammy winners and an Oscar nominee. Importantly, every speaker and attendee is a vital part of our industries’ galaxy, and everyone you meet here offers opportunity for all parties.”
From the Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), stars include notable storytellers, artists and creatives, all with novel, enticing tales to tell. With animation soaring to new heights in the film and television industry, both the speaker sessions and the audience will provide a must-see sequence of innovations.
Some 24 leading animation industry players will deep-dive into an exciting, growing industry.
Through keynotes, round table discussions, market intelligence, case studies, fireside chats, and workshops, MIP Africa aims to develop creative possibilities with skills-sharing in 'How They Did It’ sessions, where industry luminaries share their path to success and provide key takeaways around the African and global content arena.
This is where music industry people meet, learn, share, talk, listen, discover and dance under the African sky.
Focussing on the core music business (labels, publishers, rights societies and more); the technology sector (start-ups, developers and big tech companies); brands and the agencies that represent them, Muziki Africa will you put you face-to-face with the people, content and ideas to enhance your opportunities and mobilise you to reach higher than you ever have.
With host city Cape Town, guest country Canada and super sponsor DSTV, supported by iconic industry players like BBC, Rapid Blue, FilmFreeway, miptv, The Music Arena, Women in Music South Africa, Bridges Academy, MusicAfrica.net, EarCandy, CTICC, and a host of names from every sector that makes entertainment rock, in 2023 we suggest you expect the unexpected!
The full programme and be viewed here and you can book your seat here. Tickets start from R750 for all three days.
Date: 4 to 6 September 2023
Location: CTICC 2, Cape Town
Website: www.ctiaf.com