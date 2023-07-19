CTIAF returns to Fame Week Africa for a celebration of animation

The Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF) is back with a bang, set to dazzle audiences at the CTICC 2 from 4 to 6 September 2023. This annual gathering, now in its 12th edition, promises to be a sensational event.

This year, CTIAF and Fame Week Africa are shifting their focus to the remarkable creatives and producers behind the captivating world of animated films. From the moment you step foot on the CTIAF Pavilion you'll be immersed in a world where imagination knows no bounds. Don't miss the chance to visit our organisers, speakers, and special guests, and be sure to try your luck on our 'Spin and Win' wheel for a chance to win exclusive CTIAF merchandise.

Prepare to be inspired by thought-provoking panel discussions and enlightening keynotes delivered by international experts. We are thrilled to announce that this year's line-up includes animation luminaries from studios around the world Gennie Rim, John Kahrs, Chrissy Metge, Ed Bell and Nate Stanton. Their insights and experiences will undoubtedly ignite your passion for the art of animation.

We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever CTIAF 'Pitch, Persuade, Produce' competition. This is your chance to shine and make your mark in the animation industry.

In addition to keynote presentations and panels, CTIAF will showcase an extraordinary selection of films from Africa, Stuttgardt’s FMX, and Cardiff Animation Festival. These captivating screenings will transport you to unique worlds, sparking emotions and creating lasting memories.

We invite you to submit your work for our curated collection. Submissions are open until 7 August 2023. Don't miss this opportunity to have your animation showcased at CTIAF. Click here to submit your work today!

CTIAF remains committed to supporting our outreach programme, Vuma Pop, which has been bringing the magic of cinema to townships across South Africa for the past decade. As part of our mission to make films accessible in rural communities, we host several outreach events throughout the year, bringing the best of local and international animation to new audiences.

To stay up-to-date with all the latest news, competitions, and announcements, be sure to subscribe to our CTIAF newsletter. By doing so, you will also enter the draw to win an incredible R500 Takealot voucher. Sign up here.

Join us at CTICC 2 from 4 to 6 September 2023 for an unforgettable celebration of animation and the remarkable minds behind it.



