Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comFox Networks GroupAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRocketseedLocation BankRX AfricaSo InteractiveBoomtownStyle IDMultiChoiceDentsuDMASATopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingBrand AvatarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


CTIAF returns to Fame Week Africa for a celebration of animation

19 Jul 2023
Issued by: RX Africa
The Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF) is back with a bang, set to dazzle audiences at the CTICC 2 from 4 to 6 September 2023. This annual gathering, now in its 12th edition, promises to be a sensational event.
CTIAF returns to Fame Week Africa for a celebration of animation

This year, CTIAF and Fame Week Africa are shifting their focus to the remarkable creatives and producers behind the captivating world of animated films. From the moment you step foot on the CTIAF Pavilion you'll be immersed in a world where imagination knows no bounds. Don't miss the chance to visit our organisers, speakers, and special guests, and be sure to try your luck on our 'Spin and Win' wheel for a chance to win exclusive CTIAF merchandise.

Prepare to be inspired by thought-provoking panel discussions and enlightening keynotes delivered by international experts. We are thrilled to announce that this year's line-up includes animation luminaries from studios around the world Gennie Rim, John Kahrs, Chrissy Metge, Ed Bell and Nate Stanton. Their insights and experiences will undoubtedly ignite your passion for the art of animation.

We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever CTIAF 'Pitch, Persuade, Produce' competition. This is your chance to shine and make your mark in the animation industry.

CTIAF returns to Fame Week Africa for a celebration of animation

In addition to keynote presentations and panels, CTIAF will showcase an extraordinary selection of films from Africa, Stuttgardt’s FMX, and Cardiff Animation Festival. These captivating screenings will transport you to unique worlds, sparking emotions and creating lasting memories.

We invite you to submit your work for our curated collection. Submissions are open until 7 August 2023. Don't miss this opportunity to have your animation showcased at CTIAF. Click here to submit your work today!

MultiChoice named super sponsor of Fame Week Africa
MultiChoice named super sponsor of Fame Week Africa

Issued by RX Africa 22 Jun 2023

CTIAF remains committed to supporting our outreach programme, Vuma Pop, which has been bringing the magic of cinema to townships across South Africa for the past decade. As part of our mission to make films accessible in rural communities, we host several outreach events throughout the year, bringing the best of local and international animation to new audiences.

To stay up-to-date with all the latest news, competitions, and announcements, be sure to subscribe to our CTIAF newsletter. By doing so, you will also enter the draw to win an incredible R500 Takealot voucher. Sign up here.

Join us at CTICC 2 from 4 to 6 September 2023 for an unforgettable celebration of animation and the remarkable minds behind it.

NextOptions
RX Africa
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
Read more: Cape Town International Animation Festival, CTIAF, Fame Week Africa, RX Africa



Related

Image supplied. Selected participants in the 7th Realness African Screenwriters’ Residency are left to right: Michael Omonua (Nigeria), Chantel Clark (South Africa), Babalwa Baartman (South Africa), Chadi Zeneddine (Gabon/Lebanon) and Amartei Armar (Ghana)
5 African screenwriters selected to 7th Realness African Screenwriters' Residency programme13 Jul 2023
The wait is over. Registrations for MIP Africa are now live!
The Publicity WorkshopThe wait is over. Registrations for MIP Africa are now live!9 May 2023
WTM Africa 2023 sets the stage for a new era in African tourism
WTM Africa 2023 sets the stage for a new era in African tourism3 Apr 2023
Fame Film Shorts Festival calls for entries
Fame Film Shorts Festival calls for entries3 Mar 2023
South Africa's first Design Week set for Cape Town and Joburg this year
South Africa's first Design Week set for Cape Town and Joburg this year14 Feb 2023
Attention creatives. Cape Town is calling
RX AfricaAttention creatives. Cape Town is calling10 Feb 2023
It's Fame Week Africa or FOMO!
The Publicity WorkshopIt's Fame Week Africa or FOMO!24 Aug 2022
Urban Brew Studios to market locally brewed stories at global exhibition in Cape Town
Urban Brew StudiosUrban Brew Studios to market locally brewed stories at global exhibition in Cape Town23 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz