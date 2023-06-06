Ugqozi Entertainment: Giving life to your ideas!

Sound clips, slide shows, overhead projectors, clickers, podiums, lapel microphones and sometimes comfort monitors, these are just few ways that executives, sales reps and PR managers across the country deliver their communication, whether it be a sales pitch, company mergers, product launch, class room lecture, celebration of achievement and or a gala dinner.

In our experience spanning some 12 years, the use of technology plays a major role in ascertaining a great deal of guarantees to the smooth delivery of events to the event professional. Technology almost removes human error if not taking it to the bare minimum. Audibility, glamour and ambiance are all created by the best technologies an audio visual company can offer. You see, as a human species, we rely heavily on sight and hearing to complete the picture in order for us to formulate experiences whether good, bad or simply fantastic.

Human beings will use hearing and sight to consistently search for a feeling. That is why we as technical suppliers will consistently seek to set the mood through ambiance, which is the best way to provide that 'wow' feeling at event foyers, through the use of lighting equipment, colours, shapes, patterns and stage look and feel coupled with the size and height. This makes for a great start to a fantastic event opening, leading to a more receptive audience decked out for your speech.

With this understanding in mind we spec, plan, draw and deliver all our events specific to the client’s needs, wants and expectations, turnkey solutions from the entertainment section of the event to the most critical part of your event we strive to understand the whole point of the event whether it be a sales conference or a product line launch, we deliver accurately and timeously. We plan, deliver and breakdown all our equipment saving you time and freeing some of that brain bandwidth for our clients to focus on more pressing issues like ticket sales, lanyards or even registration.

Our team of highly trained and experienced technicians will ascertain proper professional delivery of the event.

We consistently seek to give life to your ideas.

