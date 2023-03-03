Brainbow Conscious Creatives celebrates a partnership with the STQRY App

Brainbow Conscious Creatives is excited to announce our official partnership with STQRY. STQRY is a storytelling platform that helps visitors explore further, engage deeper, and discover more since 2006. Through an application, you can choose from a range of amazing features to create location-based tours, virtual tours, mobile, and web apps, audio guides, games, and online collections.

At Brainbow Conscious Creatives we are passionate about merging technology and representation. The STQRY app allows audiences to experience exhibitions with AR technology, helping all forms of exhibitions to come alive through your mobile phone. STQRY’s mission is to assist organisations to share their stories and improve their visitor experiences. A customer centred offering that matches Brainbow’s value of excellent service.

We are now offering this amazing service to our clients and allowing them to tell stories in a new and innovative way that engages audiences through their favourite devices.

Brainbow and STQRY have solidified their partnership by hosting the inaugural LeGrand Queer Arts Festival on Saturday, 4 March.

This is an exciting Arts Festival that centres Queer based Arts and debunking the myth that gender diversity is ‘unAfrican’. The day will be split into a day and a night programme. There will be family activities where children can enjoy age appropriate queer edutainment through games and the adults can attend exciting panel discussions and Brainbow’s STQRY augmented reality experience. So what can you expect?

Brainbow is creating our very first AR storytelling asset where audiences will be guided by the app though a gallery of images that pertain to the origin of our African non-binary-ness. You will explore the Bantu language systems and the true spirit of Sankofa accompanied by an amazing soundtrack.

The night programme is filled with music brought to you by Umlilo with various queer artists performing the first ever African queer music compilation and international ballet dancer Llewellyn Mnguni to give us movement inspired African queer sovereignty.

Hurry up reserve your space, use the link below and get your tickets to a storytelling extravaganza!

Event Information

Date: 4 March 2023

Venue: Tshimologong Precinct, 41 Juta street Braamfontein

Tickets: Click here to buy tickets.



