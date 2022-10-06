Industries

    Innovation Festival 2022 is back

    6 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Innovate Durban
    Innovate Durban is extremely excited to inform you that preparations are well under way for the seventh annual Innovation Festival. We are honoured and looking forward to welcoming key ecosystem players within the industry and opening up a platform for celebration, collaboration and ground-breaking discussions on innovation.
    Looking forward to 'The Next Big Thing' at this year's Innovation Festival on 29 November
    Looking forward to 'The Next Big Thing' at this year's Innovation Festival on 29 November

    Produced successfully for over seven years, the Innovation Festival is the premier innovation and technology event produced in KwaZulu-Natal, which gathers stakeholders including innovators, funders, corporate partners, ecosystem players, academia and policy makers in the celebrations of all things innovation. Past partners of this event have included eThekwini Municipality, Uber SA, Amazon Web Services, Adams and Adams, Software AG, Standard Bank, Transnet, Durban Chamber of Commerce and East Coast Radio.

    This year, the event will incorporate a full day impact-driven conference session under the theme 'The Next Big Thing' that will be unpacking the current world of innovation and charting a roadmap of the developments, trends, disruptions and shake-ups that the industry is foreseeing. The programme will incorporate the most inspiring and motivating industry leaders that will engage the audience by sharing critical skills and expertise as well as business insights. The session will also be accompanied by a high tech exhibition showcasing the latest products and solutions to sweep the technology space.

    There is a limited number of delegate seats for this event, and ticket sales will be released soon. Partnership and sponsorship packages are available for organisations that would like to showcase their solutions to the technology, digital and innovation decision-makers that will be attending.

    For more information on this event and to find out more on how you can participate please visit www.innovationfestival.durban/ or email our marketing and events manager, Sithabile Cele, on nabrud.etavonni@elibahtis.

    Innovate Durban
    Innovate Durban is a non-profit company set up as a special purpose vehicle to support and drive innovation in the region through our innovation support programmes, capacity building and research.
