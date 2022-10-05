Industries

    JR Promotions branch opens in Cape Town

    5 Oct 2022
    By: Bibi Burness, Issued by: Burnesseo
    JR Promotions is a market leader in the promotional event industry, where creativity and client satisfaction are paramount.
    With over two decades of experience, we have grown into a prosperous company with an established clientele in a relatively short period. Our personnel constantly enjoy their time at work, fostering a positive environment, so our guests feel welcome and at ease when they enter our establishment.

    JR Promotions expanded its activities to Cape Town by opening a new branch in the city.

    Expand and expose your brand with a promotions firm that emphasizes your brand and reaches your intended audience.

    JR Promotions has started its unique promotions agency in Cape Town, offering brands effective solutions. With strong core principles centered on people and innovation, JR Promotions is driven to go beyond what is known and make first impressions count by providing you with professional and neat promotional personnel that strive to distinguish your product from its competition.

    Why choose JR Promotions?

    The promoters of JR Promotions engage in a vast array of promotional activities. JR Promotions provides skilled and dependable people to promote your brand, product, or service and, more importantly, to generate excitement and interest to maximise brand exposure.

    The crew at JR Promotions is skilled and committed, with a wealth of expertise and knowledge to collaborate with you on new concepts or develop tried-and-true ideas. In addition, JR Promotions strives to establish a relationship between the customer and your business by giving the consumer the chance and motivation to engage with your company.

    Included in JR Promotions' services:

    • In-store marketing
    • Expositions and exhibits
    • Production and media are introduced

    Kindly visit https://jrpromotions-western-cape.co.za/services/ to learn more about these wonderful services and their inexpensive cost.

    About JR Promotions

    Jenna Brown founded JR Promotions in 2006 after working in the promotion sector for four years. Through our experience in the sector, we saw a need for a promotions company that prioritised offering personalised, high-quality service to clients and treating its employees with respect.

    Contact us for your promotional needs, including in-store activations, malls and centre courts, expos and exhibits, road and trade shows, campus and youth marketing requests, and more.
    Call Us: +27 87 807 7743
    Location: Think Secure Storage, Unit 722, 101 Sandown Rd, Parklands, Cape Town
    Email: az.oc.snoitomorprj@ofni

