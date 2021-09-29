Industries

    Brand South Africa successfully hosted the 5th Nation Brand Forum under the pillars Reflect, Rebuild and Reassure

    29 Sep 2021
    Issued by: Brand South Africa
    The 2021 Nation Brand Forum brought together diverse stakeholders from government, organised business, and civil society, to constructively reflect on the current issues, discuss interventions that will contribute towards "rebuilding the South African economy" and build confidence in the country and its recovery plans.
    The 2021 Nation Brand Forum was structured along three pillars:
    1. Reflect
      • On the state of the nation, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and socio-economic challenges including allegations of corruption, high unemployment, load shedding, racial tensions, attacks on foreign nationals and the recent civil unrest.
    2. Rebuild
      • South Africa through collaboration between the private and public sectors, civil society and citizens, by leveraging on our historical character that enables us to rise above adversity and realize the Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.
    3. Reassure
      • South Africa and the world we can deliver on our promises.



    Brand South Africa
    Brand South Africa is the official Nation Brand custodian and a marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country's brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.
