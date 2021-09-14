Book now to discover creative Cape Town

Grab your chance to be inspired by a city that bursts with creativity and talent. Home to over four-million inhabitants, Cape Town is the soul-stirring host for the world-class creative showcase of Fame Week Africa.
The first city in Africa to be named a Unesco City of Design, Cape Town joins the innovative ranks of 180 cities in Unesco’s global Creative Cities Network. The honour recognises a city’s design status and commitment to promoting and developing the cultural and creative industries.
Experience this world-class destination first-hand when you join Fame Week Africa and City Sightseeing Cape Town for a range of specially designed and guided tours showcasing some of the Mother City’s best film, art and entertainment hotspots.
“We are looking forward to showcasing creative Cape Town. There are so many amazing gems peppered throughout the city that are featured stops on these tours. The best part is even if you have been there before, this time around you will be given a behind-the-scenes look,” says Judy Goddard
, Fame Week Africa event director.What you can choose fromExperience Film
Calling all film lovers. Hop on the Fame Week Africa Cape Town sightseeing FILM Red Bus tour and view iconic monuments and famous landmarks that have been featured in international and local productions. You’ll discover what award-winning films have been shot on our shores and the famous names that have graced these locations.Highlights include:
A guided tour of Roodebloem Studios, Cape Town City Hall, The Castle of Good Hope; lunch at the President Hotel; and an exclusive film screening at The Labia Theatre.Date:
3 October 2021Time:
9am-5pm. Bus departs and returns to the V&A Waterfront.Cost:
R599 per person. Ticket price includes all venue entrance fees, tours and lunch.
For more information about this tour or to book, Click Here
.Experience Art
Hop on the Fame Week Africa Cape Town sightseeing Art Red Bus tour and explore some of Cape Town’s leading art galleries and museums, gaining a curator’s view into the world of those artists whose work and exhibitions we will be seeing.Highlights include:
A guided tour of South African National Art Gallery, Zeitz MOCCA, The Norval Foundation and lunch at Radisson RED.Date:
3 October 2021Time:
9am-5pm. Bus departs and returns to the V&A Waterfront.Cost:
R799 per person. Ticket price includes all venue entrance fees, tours and lunch as well as a year’s membership to the Norval Foundation.
For more information about this tour or to book, Click here
.Experience Entertainment
If you ever wanted to see what goes on backstage at a theatre, now is your chance.
Hop on the Fame Week Africa Cape Town sightseeing Entertainment Red Bus and explore some of Cape Town’s leading theatres as well as a creative learning space in the heart of Langa. During this tour you will learn what it really takes to put on a stage production and discover why Langa is an undiscovered creative gem of Cape Town.Highlights include:
A guided tour of Artscape Theatre, Baxter Theatre, Guga S’Thebe Cultural Centre and lunch at Bridges for Music Academy.Date:
3 October 2021Time:
9am-5pm. Bus departs and returns to the V&A Waterfront.Cost:
R699 per person. Ticket price includes all venue entrance fees, tours and lunch.
For more information about this tour or to book, Click here
.
Covid compliance has been top of mind through the creation of the three curated tours, which shine a spotlight on Africa and its incredible creativity.President
