Book now to discover creative Cape Town

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Techsys DigitalThe SpaceStationDUO Marketing + CommunicationsBoomtownOFM RadioNorthlink CollegeGrey AfricaJacaranda FMClockworkDMASADistellIncubetaGordon Institute of Business ScienceDentsuBrave GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    A four-and-a-half-day work week; 25 days annual leave; no emails or WhatsApps after 6pm; side hustles supported by the agency; work from anywhere and a counsellor on call - meet the through-the-line advertising agency of the future. As of 13 September 2021, CWDi will be known as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike.
  • Unathi Mtya,group chief information officer for African Bank
    African Bank Group CIO appointed
    Unathi Mtya has been appointed group chief information officer for African Bank.
  • Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    In the latest Health Entry and Stay Conditions for Travellers update (V3.5), South Africa is removed from Seychelles' list of 'restricted countries', which means that passengers from South Africa, vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the islands without need for quarantine on arrival.
  • Source: © SAnews.gov.za President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Adjusted Level 2 for SA
    On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from Adjusted Alert Level 3 to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of the lockdown, with an easing in the restrictions on movements of people and gatherings in the country.
  • Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    The term 'customer engagement' is arguably one of the biggest buzzwords in today's business landscape. It's so widely used that when many people hear the phrase, they interpret it as a checkbox item. It is, however, an ongoing crucial relationship between a company and its customers, which is determined by the customer's preferences and behaviour. By Andrew Bourne
  • Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    South Africa's beer and liquor industry associations have welcomed the easing of lockdown restrictions as a result of the move to Adjusted Alert Level 2, effective from today, 13 September.
  • Browen Bowley, Candice Lee Reeves, and Sarah Browning-de Villiers
    #IABInsightSeries: Digital content marketing
    In the 30th episode of the IAB Insight Series on 16 September 2021, speakers will showcase the opportunity to engage audiences online through digital content marketing.
  • Gerety Awards announces Global Agency and Network of the Year
    Gerety Awards announces Global Agency and Network of the Year
    The Gerety Awards have announced the winning work that earned the programmes' top honours for its 2021 competition.
  • All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winners
    Gender Mainstreaming Awards announced the winners of its 2021 edition during a virtual celebratory event co-hosted by Accenture and Business Engage, with the support of partners across many industries.
  • Nosipho Ginindza, MD of SPC
    #Newsmaker: Nosipho Ginindza, SPC's new managing director
    Nosipho Ginindza, recently appointed managing director of SoulProviders Collective (SPC), spoke to us about her new appointment and plans for the future. By Emily Stander
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Book now to discover creative Cape Town

14 Sep 2021
Issued by: RX Africa
Grab your chance to be inspired by a city that bursts with creativity and talent. Home to over four-million inhabitants, Cape Town is the soul-stirring host for the world-class creative showcase of Fame Week Africa.
Book now to discover creative Cape Town

The first city in Africa to be named a Unesco City of Design, Cape Town joins the innovative ranks of 180 cities in Unesco’s global Creative Cities Network. The honour recognises a city’s design status and commitment to promoting and developing the cultural and creative industries.

Experience this world-class destination first-hand when you join Fame Week Africa and City Sightseeing Cape Town for a range of specially designed and guided tours showcasing some of the Mother City’s best film, art and entertainment hotspots.

“We are looking forward to showcasing creative Cape Town. There are so many amazing gems peppered throughout the city that are featured stops on these tours. The best part is even if you have been there before, this time around you will be given a behind-the-scenes look,” says Judy Goddard, Fame Week Africa event director.

What you can choose from

Experience Film

Calling all film lovers. Hop on the Fame Week Africa Cape Town sightseeing FILM Red Bus tour and view iconic monuments and famous landmarks that have been featured in international and local productions. You’ll discover what award-winning films have been shot on our shores and the famous names that have graced these locations.

Highlights include: A guided tour of Roodebloem Studios, Cape Town City Hall, The Castle of Good Hope; lunch at the President Hotel; and an exclusive film screening at The Labia Theatre.

Date: 3 October 2021

Time: 9am-5pm. Bus departs and returns to the V&A Waterfront.

Cost: R599 per person. Ticket price includes all venue entrance fees, tours and lunch.

For more information about this tour or to book, Click Here.

Experience Art

Hop on the Fame Week Africa Cape Town sightseeing Art Red Bus tour and explore some of Cape Town’s leading art galleries and museums, gaining a curator’s view into the world of those artists whose work and exhibitions we will be seeing.

Highlights include: A guided tour of South African National Art Gallery, Zeitz MOCCA, The Norval Foundation and lunch at Radisson RED.

Date: 3 October 2021

Time: 9am-5pm. Bus departs and returns to the V&A Waterfront.

Cost: R799 per person. Ticket price includes all venue entrance fees, tours and lunch as well as a year’s membership to the Norval Foundation.

For more information about this tour or to book, Click here.

Experience Entertainment

If you ever wanted to see what goes on backstage at a theatre, now is your chance.

Hop on the Fame Week Africa Cape Town sightseeing Entertainment Red Bus and explore some of Cape Town’s leading theatres as well as a creative learning space in the heart of Langa. During this tour you will learn what it really takes to put on a stage production and discover why Langa is an undiscovered creative gem of Cape Town.

Highlights include: A guided tour of Artscape Theatre, Baxter Theatre, Guga S’Thebe Cultural Centre and lunch at Bridges for Music Academy.

Date: 3 October 2021

Time: 9am-5pm. Bus departs and returns to the V&A Waterfront.

Cost: R699 per person. Ticket price includes all venue entrance fees, tours and lunch.

For more information about this tour or to book, Click here.

Covid compliance has been top of mind through the creation of the three curated tours, which shine a spotlight on Africa and its incredible creativity.

President

Pizza (Margherita, FAB or Moroccan) or Burger (veg option available) 

and Beer or House Wine or Soft Drink.

RX Africa
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz