Magnette Event Management launches Maganette Academy and tech-driven event management course for the digital age!

Magnette Event Management, one of SA's leading, strategic event management agencies have announced the launch of Magnette Academy and their new 12 week, online multimedia-based event management course.

10 modules of content delivered through multimedia learning channels

Learn from a variety of expert opinion and business leaders

Access to live monthly coaching calls

Exposure to multiple international event platforms and innovative event technology

The ability to learn in your own time through our online learning platform which is available on both web and mobile

Increased confidence in your ability to run successful events post the disruption of Covid-19

An upgraded understanding of the current eventing landscape

Join a supportive and collaborative community in our private member-only site

Free bonus practical templates and checklists that can be utilised for your next event

A competitive edge through the acquisition of up to date event skills and knowledge on a variety of event management topics

Building on from 10 years of innovative event experience servicing local and international blue chip companies, Magnette has pulled together its resources to develop the, a digitally focused course specially developed to support event planners and organisers.The new future-forward course is the first of its kind to be launched in the world, teaching students about progressive event design and management as well asWhat makes this progressive event management course so unique is that it is taught by a suite ofwho are leaders in their fields on various subjects, so you are always learning from the best of the best.The robust new course will serve as an excellent stepping stone for event planners struggling to navigate the challenges, disruption and changes facing the industry. If you are involved with the strategic planning, management or coordination of events, this course is your essential guide on how to confidently execute events, meetings and conferences successfully in 2021 and beyond.The Event Management Course for the Digital Age will be the first course to be developed by Magnette with a number of smaller short courses being launched on the platform from March 2022.The course kicks off onand has already garnered much interest. The Academy is offering a specialThis includes a 37% discount off the full course price valid only for the October 2021 enrolment. A two part payment plan is available on request.To signup visit www.magnetteacademy.com Contact use-mail: moc.ymedacaettengam@olleh Course Director: moc.ymedacaettengam@annej Contact number: +27 83 995 5186