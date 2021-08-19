Magnette Event Management launches Maganette Academy and tech-driven event management course for the digital age!

Building on from 10 years of innovative event experience servicing local and international blue chip companies, Magnette has pulled together its resources to develop the event management course for the digital age
, a digitally focused course specially developed to support event planners and organisers.
The new future-forward course is the first of its kind to be launched in the world, teaching students about progressive event design and management as well as artificial reality, virtual reality, event tech and best practice for hybrid and virtual event management.
What makes this progressive event management course so unique is that it is taught by a suite of industry experts,
who are leaders in their fields on various subjects, so you are always learning from the best of the best.
The robust new course will serve as an excellent stepping stone for event planners struggling to navigate the challenges, disruption and changes facing the industry. If you are involved with the strategic planning, management or coordination of events, this course is your essential guide on how to confidently execute events, meetings and conferences successfully in 2021 and beyond.
The Event Management Course for the Digital Age will be the first course to be developed by Magnette with a number of smaller short courses being launched on the platform from March 2022.
The course kicks off on 1 October 2021
and has already garnered much interest. The Academy is offering a special Introductory price of R14,000.
This includes a 37% discount off the full course price valid only for the October 2021 enrolment. A two part payment plan is available on request.What you will get:
- 10 modules of content delivered through multimedia learning channels
- Learn from a variety of expert opinion and business leaders
- Access to live monthly coaching calls
- Exposure to multiple international event platforms and innovative event technology
- The ability to learn in your own time through our online learning platform which is available on both web and mobile
- Increased confidence in your ability to run successful events post the disruption of Covid-19
- An upgraded understanding of the current eventing landscape
- Join a supportive and collaborative community in our private member-only site
- Free bonus practical templates and checklists that can be utilised for your next event
- A competitive edge through the acquisition of up to date event skills and knowledge on a variety of event management topics
To signup visit www.magnetteacademy.com
Contact uswww.magnetteacademy.comwww.magnette.co.za
e-mail: moc.ymedacaettengam@olleh
Course Director: moc.ymedacaettengam@annej
Contact number: +27 83 995 5186