Reed Exhibitions unveils new brand identity and positioning

15 Jun 2021
Issued by: RX Africa
Reed Exhibitions announced on Thursday, 10 June its evolution to RX, with a refreshed visual identity and updated brand positioning.

Building on its flagship events business, the company is leveraging its capabilities in data and technology to create all year-round communities that support businesses and help their customers to grow.

Hugh Jones, RX CEO, commented: “The opportunities to combine both digital and face-to-face interactions have a significant part to play in the global economy. These innovative interactions will create better livelihoods for our customers, better careers for our people and profoundly better experiences for our audiences to connect, be that in person, virtually, or in combination.

We are building upon our deep familiarity and passion for the industries we serve. At RX, we know that making a positive impact on society and our customers means being fully committed to an inclusive work environment, so we are putting opportunity for all at the epicentre of everything we do. Our new brand identity and proposition unites us behind a higher-level purpose that embraces this digital transformation to help our customers to grow their businesses. When people now ask me what we do, I say RX is in the business of building businesses so everyone can thrive whoever and wherever you are.”

Nathalie Haxby, global head of corporate communications and marketing commented: “I am thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which is symbolic of the changing nature of our wonderfully diverse events business. RX has been our internal shorthand for some time now, so the shift to adopt and embrace it as part of our refreshed brand identity was an easy one to make. We have created a simple but engaging story that unites our event brands, geographies and teams under a common purpose and with a renewed culture that places inclusion and diversity at its core.”

Carol Weaving, managing director of RX Africa adds: “We have a mission to lead the way, a new purpose to transform our business and our clients businesses in new communities and environments. RX Africa is delighted to be part of this new journey and are ready to create extraordinary business opportunities and platforms where we will all belong”.

About RX

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.

RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £36.6bn, €42.4bn, $51.5bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

