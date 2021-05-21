Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Reed Exhibitions Africa inclusion and diversity: Inclusivity that is economic, emotional and empowering

21 May 2021
Issued by: Reed Exhibitions
When it comes to core principles, Reed Exhibitions Africa is not just an advocate of both inclusion and diversity (I&D) across all its divisions, but an active, results-oriented participant, says Martin Hiller, a member of the I&D committee at Reed Exhibitions Africa.
Martin Hiller
“Reed Exhibitions Africa has had a I&D committee, mission and mandate for some years now, based on an understanding that while diversity often focuses on differences in race, ethnicity, disability, religion and gender, among other things, inclusion is what ensures our employers and employees feel a sense of belonging and support from the company,” Hiller says.

“A vital area of inclusion in South Africa is previously disadvantaged individuals and communities, where we see economic inclusivity and opportunity,” he says, noting that the company is committed to mirroring the melting-pot diversity of the country.

Word and actions matter

In the exhibition and events industries, Hiller says support of diversity is not only an “in-house business imperative”, but a core ethic that is carried through in all the company’s messaging.

“With every show or function we promote, our messaging is by the diverse for the diverse. This is why we believe it’s so important to have people representative of every possible community sector working with us. How could we know the intricacies of diversity if we didn’t have people with first-hand knowledge sharing in our decision making?”

Hiller says the diversity at Reed Exhibitions Africa has strengthened the company culture over the years, and given it a reputation for working closely with groups such as LGBTQI+ and other often-marginalised organisations.

“In this regard, we believe that we are a company that makes people feel comfortable working with us. Our global I&D committee is mandated to seek out the best talent in the industry, with no barriers to entry at all.

“By doing this, Reed Exhibitions Africa is able to appeal to talent from the communities in which we operate, and continue to build up inclusivity that is economic, emotional and empowering.”

For more information of specific requests from Reed Exhibitions Africa, please visit http://www.reedexpoafrica.co.zawww.reedexpoafrica.co.za

About Reed Exhibitions Global

Reed Exhibitions is a leading global events business. It combines face to face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors, attracting more than seven million participants. Our events leverage industry expertise, large data sets and technology to enable our customers to connect face to face or digitally and generate billions of dollars of revenues for the economic development of local markets and national economies around the world. Reed Exhibitions is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.reedexhibitions.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

Reed Exhibitions
Reed Exhibitions is the world's leading events organiser, with over 500 events in 30 countries.
Read more: Diversity, Reed Exhibitions, Inclusion

