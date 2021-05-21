Reed Exhibitions Africa inclusion and diversity: Inclusivity that is economic, emotional and empowering

Industry heavyweights Gareth McPherson (ex-Virgin Active chief marketing officer and both managing director and chief creative officer at Publicis Machine for close to eight years) and Helen Ludwig (local ad industry strategy leader and former managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi) have joined forces as CEO and chief strategy officer respectively at Wonder, the country's newest CX-specific agency. Digital maverick, Adrian Hewlett is a partner and non-executive chairperson.ByEvan-Lee Courie
When it comes to core principles, Reed Exhibitions Africa is not just an advocate of both inclusion and diversity (I&D) across all its divisions, but an active, results-oriented participant, says Martin Hiller, a member of the I&D committee at Reed Exhibitions Africa.
Martin Hiller
“Reed Exhibitions Africa has had a I&D committee, mission and mandate for some years now, based on an understanding that while diversity often focuses on differences in race, ethnicity, disability, religion and gender, among other things, inclusion is what ensures our employers and employees feel a sense of belonging and support from the company,” Hiller says.
“A vital area of inclusion in South Africa is previously disadvantaged individuals and communities, where we see economic inclusivity and opportunity,” he says, noting that the company is committed to mirroring the melting-pot diversity of the country.
Word and actions matter
In the exhibition and events industries, Hiller says support of diversity is not only an “in-house business imperative”, but a core ethic that is carried through in all the company’s messaging.
“With every show or function we promote, our messaging is by the diverse for the diverse. This is why we believe it’s so important to have people representative of every possible community sector working with us. How could we know the intricacies of diversity if we didn’t have people with first-hand knowledge sharing in our decision making?”
Hiller says the diversity at Reed Exhibitions Africa has strengthened the company culture over the years, and given it a reputation for working closely with groups such as LGBTQI+ and other often-marginalised organisations.
“In this regard, we believe that we are a company that makes people feel comfortable working with us. Our global I&D committee is mandated to seek out the best talent in the industry, with no barriers to entry at all.
“By doing this, Reed Exhibitions Africa is able to appeal to talent from the communities in which we operate, and continue to build up inclusivity that is economic, emotional and empowering.”
