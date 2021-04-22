Wasted: Reed Exhibitions Africa has sights set on reducing landfill - sustainability through our events on World Earth Day

RocoMamas will meet with Cape Town-based Rack n Grill food truck owner Muammer Kasu on 20 April, after the burger franchise was called out for "corporate bullying tactics" when it demanded that the small takeaway business refrains from using the term 'Smash Burger' on its menu.
While the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic have left many retailers trading in an uncertain environment, Massmart CEO Mitch Slape said the retail group has recognised that while a large segment of consumers remains in financial distress, others are more flush with cash as monthly expenses have reduced.ByLauren Hartzenberg
According to the Event Greening Forum, the typical conference attendee produces 1.89kg of waste each day, of which 1.16kg will end up in a landfill. Carmen Wagener, operations director of Reed Exhibitions Africa, says the company's waste reduction policy is continually reviewed and fine-tuned to implement solutions wherever possible.
Photo by Nasa on Unsplash
“While Covid-19 has been a huge distraction to global progress on sustainability, it has also offered us an opportunity to reset and reshape our events, offices and local environments for maximum sustainability,” says Wagener.
“Our greening policy and procedures include seeking out and recommending venues that have a sound greening policy and monitoring the carbon footprint of events and implementing steps to counteract them.”
Wagener says Reed Exhibitions Africa is constantly stepping up energy saving and fine-tuning waste management, with a view to reuse or recycle waste wherever possible.
“Our exhibition manuals provide operational guidelines for exhibitors at all events, and include environmental checklists that cover sustainable stand design, waste management, energy consumption, carbon emissions, signage, catering and promotional materials.
“This is a large part of our commitment to event sustainability and knowing that we encourage exhibitors to work with us is an important factor in our initiatives.”
Active participation in greening of exhibitions, travel
Having been involved in greening for several years, Wagener notes that actively promoting the move from a culture of waste to one of sustainability sets the bar higher for corporations and individuals, generating a lasting positive impact on the planet.
“Our travel shows, for example, go above and beyond what is expected to reduce their own and their industry’s impact on the environment through initiatives such as World Travel Market’s Responsible Tourism Programme, the largest of its kind in the world that focuses on responsible tourism efforts in the travel industry,” she says.
Reed Exhibitions Africa’s planned update of all its green guidelines will take effect in 2021, as events are allowed to return to the events calendar. These will set a benchmark against which the company can meet and improve their efforts as new solutions come to market.
“One of our major drives is to promote the use of printed fabric graphics to our clients,” says Wagener. “They provide the ideal solution for reusable exhibition displays as they can be compacted for storage, transported in small tubes or parcels and installed quickly and easily without the need for tools.
“While some may argue that face-to-face meetings are a thing of the past in our digitally connected, globalised world, in-person meetings and trade events are of vital importance to get decisions made and drive progress in any discipline,” she asserts, adding that working with clients to reduce their ecological footprint means not only opting for digital where appropriate, but always following current best practise to outweigh the cons of the travel and materials involved.
WTM Africa is launching its WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Programme, which will form a key component of the education sessions, taking place from 2-3 May 2014 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
3 Apr 2014
Digital as a contributor to greening
According to Wagener, digital has enabled Reed Exhibitions Africa a number of opportunities to implement planet-friendly options. These include:
Digital signage at exhibitions
Electronic brochures
E-ticketing where possible
Event apps to provide exhibitors and visitors with information
Reusable printed fabrics
Reed Exhibitions Africa has encouraged the use of recyclable and/or reusable products among its exhibitors, as well as the industries that work alongside them to make the events enjoyable for attendees, such as plates, cups and eating utensils.
“We believe that every small step towards greening any industry is a huge step towards reducing what ends up in landfills. As a responsible company, we constantly monitor ways to help exhibitors go green, while keeping an eye on our own sustainability. It is no longer a ‘nice to have’, but a business imperative,” Wagener says.
About Reed Exhibitions Global
Reed Exhibitions is a leading global events business. It combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors, attracting more than seven million participants. Our events leverage industry expertise, large data sets and technology to enable our customers to connect face to face or digitally and generate billions of dollars of revenues for the economic development of local markets and national economies around the world. Reed Exhibitions is part of Relx, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers www.reedexhibitions.com
About Relx
Relx is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of Relx PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.