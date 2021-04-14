Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

VWV'S virtual event hub

14 Apr 2021
Issued by: VWV
It's not that Covid has prevented us from communicating, it's that the pandemic has prevented us from communicating well.
Endless Zoom meetings and dry webinars have done their job but also taken their toll, leaving the world of corporate communications crying out for a more exciting, more engaging, more visually interesting alternative.


A host of platforms for virtual and hybrid events offer a wide variety of features, but while they may be high on functionality, it’s clear they weren’t developed by event companies.

The VWV Group has developed a custom, web-based ‘virtual venue’ platform, making it possible for clients to host a wide range of online events in a much more engaging, realistic environment than before.

The architecture of the Hub echoes a real-world structure like a convention or exhibition centre or festival, with multiple ‘rooms’ or spaces leading off a central lobby or map The virtual space can be ‘skinned’ to fit with any specific brand or corporate look, or be made to resemble any other environment like a village or a shopping centre or a gallery. Just as all live events require a physical venue, from concert stadia to mall activations, the Hub provides a realistic, familiar digital venue.

The Hub is a totally different way of envisioning an online event, designed to entrench messaging in a highly-visual branded experience that can flex to whatever the client needs. Because it is web-based, it requires no excessive bandwidth or access through expensive devices.

For a major bank, for example, VWV created a multi-room convention centre in the style of the brand’s physical branches. The lobby featured a manned information kiosk to assist with any queries, and signage leading off to an auditorium for plenary sessions, and five different divisional sub-branded spaces. Each of these rooms was ‘skinned’ differently, and offered visitors access to a wealth of content: opportunities to discover new products, engage with interactive prototypes, play games, watch videos, take a quiz, join a conversation, delve deeper into strategy and tactics, and so on. Many of these attractions featured scannable content which took guests to further layers like competitions and feedback tools directly on their mobile.

Unlike real-world events which are essentially ‘incidents’, the Hub can remain always-on for weeks, months or even years... just like the physical spaces it emulates.

Just some of the opportunities for VWV’s clients include online exhibitions, virtual or hybrid conferences with expo’s and breakout spaces, virtual shopping malls, art or music festivals, virtual training centres, and much more.

VWV
VWV is a global brand experience agency, which specializes in creating experiences and events that change perceptions and inspire action with the ability to combine strategic thinking with world-class creativity.
